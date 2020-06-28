TACA Board met on Friday 5 June 2020 on the Zoom platform.

Thank you to everyone who gave us feedback through the TACA Members’ Survey. More than half of our membership responded. This will help us review and plan the services we offer, our communications with you, and what you would like us to do.

We wish to acknowledge the wonderful service given by Dennis Woollam, TACA’s accountant, who is leaving after 36 years with the organisation. He has generously given his time and expertise as the organisation has changed and evolved from the Potters Society of Australia to The Australian Ceramics Association. In particular he guided TACA through the formation of the Australian Ceramics Triennale Ltd. We thank Dennis for his dedicated contribution.

The office has been as busy as ever despite Covid-19, with two staff working remotely. Some restructuring of staff tasks will occur as we move to outsource our bookkeeping administration.

It is very exciting that the Australian Design Centre was successful in receiving funding for The Journal of Australian Ceramics 60th-year touring exhibition project. We will begin discussions and planning soon on activities associated with the exhibition.

It was decided to postpone the Australian Ceramics Open Studios 2020 to 21 and 22 November due to the slow response and the uncertainty of Covid-19 restrictions if it were to go ahead in August. This creates an opportunity to trial the event later in the year closer to Christmas and, for those in the south, during warmer weather!

Our April JAC launch was successfully held by Zoom, followed in May by a Zoom Cup Catch-up. About 30 people attended and it was a fun interaction with people from around Australia. The July issue of JAC will also be launched by an event open to all on Zoom. A summary of the Strategic Plan (SP) will be published in the July JAC, with the full SP available soon on australianceramics.com.

TACA Board is working on a communications plan based around our advocacy goals. The results of the member survey will also feed into this.

Our website is currently being updated.

We will begin planning for the Annual General Meeting soon. We usually hold it in late September and this year three directors will step down as required by the constitution. Not everyone will be seeking renomination which means that we are seeking members with board skills, particularly in finances, to join the team. We aim to have more diversity on the board and welcome members from a range of backgrounds. Please give it some thought.

The date of the next board meeting is Thursday 6 August.

Dr Cathy Franzi

President