Entry Deadline: 19 June 2020

New HOTA Gallery commissioning opportunity

20 Gold Coast artists / or strong connection to region to create body of work for 2021 exhibition program

QLD

hota.com.au/opencall/

Entry Deadline: 25 June 2020

Entries for Sydney Craft Week 9 – 18 October

Theme: Change Makers

NSW

sydneycraftweek.com/enter-now/

Entry Deadline: 29 June 2020

Anat Sarmri Residency

A new art and science residency in partnership with South Australian Medical and Research Institute

SA

anat.org.au/program/anat-residencies/#SAHMRI

Entry Deadline: 30 June 2020

Arts and Creativity Funding Northern Beaches

Up to $10,000 for projects bringing community benefit

NSW

northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au/council/grants/arts-and-creativity-grants

Entry Deadline 30 June 2020

Catapult 2020 Mentorship Program call Out

$5,000 and $10,000 for SA artists

SA

guildhouse.org.au/catapult-2020-call-out

Entry Deadline: 6 July 2020

Ian Potter Cultural Trust Funding

For international personal development projects after 18 Dec 2020

VIC

ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au/funding-rounds/

Entry Deadline: 10 July 2020

National Library Australia Creative Arts Fellowship $10,000

4 weeks in National Library Australia to develop artistic concept, artwork or body of work inspired by the collections.

ACT

