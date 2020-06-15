Image: Sculptures in the Garden, Mudgee NSW, 10 & 11 October 2020
Entry Deadline: 19 June 2020
New HOTA Gallery commissioning opportunity
20 Gold Coast artists / or strong connection to region to create body of work for 2021 exhibition program
QLD
hota.com.au/opencall/
Entry Deadline: 25 June 2020
Entries for Sydney Craft Week 9 – 18 October
Theme: Change Makers
NSW
sydneycraftweek.com/enter-now/
Entry Deadline: 29 June 2020
Anat Sarmri Residency
A new art and science residency in partnership with South Australian Medical and Research Institute
SA
anat.org.au/program/anat-residencies/#SAHMRI
Entry Deadline: 30 June 2020
Arts and Creativity Funding Northern Beaches
Up to $10,000 for projects bringing community benefit
NSW
northernbeaches.nsw.gov.au/council/grants/arts-and-creativity-grants
Entry Deadline 30 June 2020
Catapult 2020 Mentorship Program call Out
$5,000 and $10,000 for SA artists
SA
guildhouse.org.au/catapult-2020-call-out
Entry Deadline: 6 July 2020
Ian Potter Cultural Trust Funding
For international personal development projects after 18 Dec 2020
VIC
ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au/funding-rounds/
Entry Deadline: 10 July 2020
National Library Australia Creative Arts Fellowship $10,000
4 weeks in National Library Australia to develop artistic concept, artwork or body of work inspired by the collections.
ACT