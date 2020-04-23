TACA Board met on Friday 3 April 2020 on the Zoom platform.

The impact of the pandemic on the Australian ceramics community and the whole arts sector is profound, particularly with the need for the physical gathering aspect to our field. I empathise with everyone as we forego exhibition openings, events such as Clay Gulgong, the ability to learn and work together, travel to residencies and workshops and the variety of opportunities which come our way. We hope you can stay strong and well, and that you can utilise the many ways TACA provides to keep us connected.

In this new time of physical distancing, TACA Board met by video conference. Although forced upon us, these online platforms give us an easy way to stay in touch. It has provided possibilities that we have since used for our Journal of Australian Ceramics launch later in the month.

The Board discussed the impact of Covid-19 on TACA – our member services, upcoming events and finances. Notably TACA’s CERAMIX exhibition at Manly Art Gallery & Museum won’t go ahead this May and is now postponed until 30 April to 6 June 2021. We appreciate and thank MAG&M for being able to offer new dates, the artists for their efforts and Guest Curator Sophia Cai for her flexibility. Although we have had a sneak peek of the collaborations in the CERAMIX catalogue (published in the April JAC), it will be even better when we are able to see the works in person next year.

TACA office is busy as ever, with modifications for distancing in place including Montessa and Rachael working from home. It is too early to know if Covid-19 will cause a significant financial impact on TACA, but we have carefully considered our 2019/2020 budget with a view to some activities being adjusted. Filming of Series 3 of the Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses has been postponed.

Plans are underway for the Australian Ceramics Open Studios to go ahead in August this year as usual, with November as an alternate date.

The Strategic Plan summary will be published in the July issue of The JAC with the full version available once we launch our new website. There has been some delay in progressing this due to the virus.

The April launch of The JAC couldn’t take place in Canberra due to Covid-19 restrictions, so TACA scheduled the JAC launch on Zoom for 15 April. [Postscript – it was a great success with around 50 people joining us online. A number of artists featured in The JAC were present and answered questions from Editor Vicki Grima, Assistant Editor Bridie Moran and the audience.]

The Board continues to work through the goals of the Strategic Plan, accomplishing a great deal as we approach the end of our first year. We are now considering a communication plan and advocacy priorities, and to assist with that goal we will do a survey of TACA members. We want to find out how we are doing, what you want and where to focus our resources. Keep an eye ou