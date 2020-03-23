Entry Deadline: 27 March 2020

Creative Gippsland AIR 2020

Partnering with 4 towns in the Gippsland Shire to host an artist for 10 – 14 days to create a piece of work in response to the environment.

VIC

https://creativegippsland.com.au/artist-in-residence-2020/



Entry Deadline: 5pm Friday 3 April 2020

Fleurieu Biennale

Sculpture Prize $20,000; Theme: Of the Earth

McLaren Vale, SA

https://artprize.com.au

Entry Deadline: 17 April 2020 (please note reschedule)

Klytie Pate Ceramic Award

$5,000 prize

VIC

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 20 April 2020

2020 Biennial North Queensland Ceramic Awards

Major prize $10,000

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 30 April 2020

2020 Churchill Fellowships

www.churchilltrust.com.au/application-process/how-to-apply/

Entry Deadline: 1 May 2020

Workshopped20

Opportunity for Australian industrial, furniture, lighting and object designers to exhibit at ADC; 6 August 2020

Sydney NSW

https://workshopped.com.au/exhibition/

Entry Deadline: 19 May 2020

Ian Potter Cultural Trust Funding Round Two

Up to $10,000 for Professional Development

www.ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au

Entry Deadline: 29 May 2020

Sculpture @ Shaw

Shaw Wines in partnership with Belco Arts, ACT

New Sculpture Prize $25,000

www.belcoarts.com.au

Entry deadline: 20 July 2020

NAVA Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists

Up to $10,000 to develop and/or show work

https://visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/

Entry Deadline: 23 August 2020

NAVA The Freedman Foundation Travelling Scholarship for Emerging Artists

4 Scholarships worth $8,000 each

https://visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/

EIO open for 2020

The Kaya Sulc Studio Residency, Noosa Hinterland

QLD|

www.butterfactoryartscentre.com.au

Open Call

Big Ci Artist Residency

Located on the edge of Wollemi National Park, Bilpin NSW

https://bigci.org/artist-residency/

Open all year round

ACT Arts Activities Funding up to $5,000

www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding

Open all year round

Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants

$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment

www.arts.tas.gov.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE

Entry Deadline: 1 April 2020

Latvia Ceramics Biennale Martinsons Award

Euro 15.000 in prizes

LATVIA

https://www.rothkocenter.com/en/martinsons-award-2

Entry Deadline: 31 May 2020 for 2021 residencies

AIR 2021 Sunday Morning @ekwc

The Netherlands

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 30 April 2020

III Ceramic and Colours Award

Faenza Art Ceramic Center, ITALY

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 30 September 2020

XII Internationales Keramik Symposium Romhild, 1- 29 August 2021

Max. 8 artists selected. Stipend, accommodation and meals included.

GERMANY

Download info HERE.

Open Call for 2020 Residencies

Artist in Residence in remote location in Westfjords Iceland

ICELAND

www.gilsfjordurarts.com

Open Call

Kunstkollektivet 8B Artist Residency in Unnerud

Ceramic and textile facilities

DENMARK

https://kunstkollektivet8b.dk/en/home/

Open Call

International Ceramic Studio

HUNGARY

www.icshu.org/residency.html

Open Call

Skopelos Foundation for the Arts

A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.

Skopelos Island, GREECE

Go HERE.

Residencies: France, South Africa, Spain, India

www.ceramicsresidency.com



ASIA

Open Call

Artist Residency Thailand

Several different types of residencies available

Chiang Mai, THAILAND

http://artistresidencythailand.com



USA & AMERICAS

Open Call

AIR Vermont Studio Centre

USA

https://vermontstudiocenter.org

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.