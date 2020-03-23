Entry Deadline: 27 March 2020
Creative Gippsland AIR 2020
Partnering with 4 towns in the Gippsland Shire to host an artist for 10 – 14 days to create a piece of work in response to the environment.
VIC
https://creativegippsland.com.au/artist-in-residence-2020/
Entry Deadline: 5pm Friday 3 April 2020
Fleurieu Biennale
Sculpture Prize $20,000; Theme: Of the Earth
McLaren Vale, SA
https://artprize.com.au
Entry Deadline: 17 April 2020 (please note reschedule)
Klytie Pate Ceramic Award
$5,000 prize
VIC
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 20 April 2020
2020 Biennial North Queensland Ceramic Awards
Major prize $10,000
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 30 April 2020
2020 Churchill Fellowships
www.churchilltrust.com.au/application-process/how-to-apply/
Entry Deadline: 1 May 2020
Workshopped20
Opportunity for Australian industrial, furniture, lighting and object designers to exhibit at ADC; 6 August 2020
Sydney NSW
https://workshopped.com.au/exhibition/
Entry Deadline: 19 May 2020
Ian Potter Cultural Trust Funding Round Two
Up to $10,000 for Professional Development
www.ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au
Entry Deadline: 29 May 2020
Sculpture @ Shaw
Shaw Wines in partnership with Belco Arts, ACT
New Sculpture Prize $25,000
www.belcoarts.com.au
Entry deadline: 20 July 2020
NAVA Windmill Trust Scholarship for Regional NSW Artists
Up to $10,000 to develop and/or show work
https://visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/
Entry Deadline: 23 August 2020
NAVA The Freedman Foundation Travelling Scholarship for Emerging Artists
4 Scholarships worth $8,000 each
https://visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/
EIO open for 2020
The Kaya Sulc Studio Residency, Noosa Hinterland
QLD|
www.butterfactoryartscentre.com.au
Open Call
Big Ci Artist Residency
Located on the edge of Wollemi National Park, Bilpin NSW
https://bigci.org/artist-residency/
Open all year round
ACT Arts Activities Funding up to $5,000
www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding
Open all year round
Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants
$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment
www.arts.tas.gov.au
INTERNATIONAL
EUROPE
Entry Deadline: 1 April 2020
Latvia Ceramics Biennale Martinsons Award
Euro 15.000 in prizes
LATVIA
https://www.rothkocenter.com/en/martinsons-award-2
Entry Deadline: 31 May 2020 for 2021 residencies
AIR 2021 Sunday Morning @ekwc
The Netherlands
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 30 April 2020
III Ceramic and Colours Award
Faenza Art Ceramic Center, ITALY
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 30 September 2020
XII Internationales Keramik Symposium Romhild, 1- 29 August 2021
Max. 8 artists selected. Stipend, accommodation and meals included.
GERMANY
Download info HERE.
Open Call for 2020 Residencies
Artist in Residence in remote location in Westfjords Iceland
ICELAND
www.gilsfjordurarts.com
Open Call
Kunstkollektivet 8B Artist Residency in Unnerud
Ceramic and textile facilities
DENMARK
https://kunstkollektivet8b.dk/en/home/
Open Call
International Ceramic Studio
HUNGARY
www.icshu.org/residency.html
Open Call
Skopelos Foundation for the Arts
A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.
Skopelos Island, GREECE
Go HERE.
Residencies: France, South Africa, Spain, India
www.ceramicsresidency.com
ASIA
Open Call
Artist Residency Thailand
Several different types of residencies available
Chiang Mai, THAILAND
http://artistresidencythailand.com
USA & AMERICAS
Open Call
AIR Vermont Studio Centre
USA
https://vermontstudiocenter.org
Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.