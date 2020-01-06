A message from The Australian Ceramics Association Board and staff regarding the terrible fires…

We are very sorry that some in our Australian ceramics community have suffered severe losses with many still under threat from the ongoing bushfire emergency. We have been contacted by many members expressing concern along with a wish to help those impacted. We will be in touch with those who are affected and seek information from them to find the best way to help them directly.

Various projects are currently being planned, mostly to make it possible for potters to fundraise for charities by donating pots. I will update this page during January and via our social media channels once these opportunities are confirmed.

DIRECT HELP TO POTTERS (most recent news is top of each list below):

Melissa Gabelle, The Clay Hen, Verona (Bega Valley), NSW, lost her studio on 31 December 2019.

FUND: www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-the-clay-hen-studio-verona

Daniel Lafferty and Gabrielle Powell, Cobargo, NSW: 31 December 2019

Their home was saved but the studio was destroyed and they need help to rebuild.

FUND: www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-pottery-studio

Kees Staps of Yatte Yattah, Conjola, NSW, has lost his pottery gallery and workshop, and although his house has survived it is damaged.

FUND: www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-kees-staps039-fire-ravaged-pottery

Fran Geale, near Tumbarumba, Snowy Mountains, NSW: 31 December 2019

Fran’s pottery studio has been destroyed.

People can post donations to Fran (any tools – cutting wires, glaze tongs, books, underglaze colours, glaze ingredients, cones, bats) at PO Box 318 Tumbarumba NSW 2653.

Peter and Vanessa Williams, Mogo Pottery, NSW: lost everything 31 December 2019

Their home and studio and all the contents have been lost. They aren’t insured. Their home and studio were two heritage churches they had relocated and renovated. St Mary’s was 120 years old and St. Bernards was 130 years old.

www.gofundme.com/f/peter-and-vanessa-williams

Steve Harrison and Janine King, Balmoral Village, NSW: 21 December 2019, pottery building, kiln factory, and woodshed were lost. The house survived.

FUND: www.gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-a-pottery-workshop



OTHER DONATION OPTIONS:

Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities

www.gofundme.com/f/fire-relief-fund-for-first-nations-communities

Australian Red Cross

https://fundraise.redcross.org.au

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Brigades and Donations Fund

The NSW RFS Donations Fund is registered with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profit Commission and, like many of its brigades, holds Deductible Gift Recipient (DGR) status which makes any donation received over $2.00 tax deductible.

www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade

Country Fire Authority (CFA) is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organisation which helps protect 3.3 million Victorians, and more than one million homes and properties across the state.

www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa

WIRES: Wildlife Rescue

Gifts to WIRES $2 and over are tax-deductible.

www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund

OTHER NEWS:

6 January 2020

Sarah Ormonde, Murrah (far south coast) NSW is OK. So far so good – they have saved their home and studio. They are exhausted and emotional but safe.

5 January 2020

Bruce Pryor in Bundanoon has reported he is ok.

If you have news to share, please email, mail@australianceramics.com.

Kind regards,

Vicki Grima

Executive Officer

The Australian Ceramics Association