TACA Board met on Monday 2 December 2019 at TACA office, Alexandria, NSW.

We welcomed our two new Board Directors, Alana Wilson (NSW) and Janetta Kerr-Grant (VIC).

TACA joined ArtsLaw to access information as we update our policies and procedures.

Financial reports were tabled by Treasurer, Avi Amesbury, with further action underway to refine accounts and procedures.

The Australian Ceramics Triennale Ltd Board has formed for the next event in Alice Springs, NT in 2022 with Bron Field from Central Craft and Vicki Grima, Avi Amesbury and Cathy Franzi from TACA. Planning and consultation across local NT & SA pottery groups is underway.

Sophia Cai, Guest Curator of CERAMIX, TACA’s member’s exhibition in 2020 at Manly Art Gallery & Museum, has met and had in-depth discussions with the artists involved about their proposals and installations logistics.

Series 3 of the Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses will focus on artists in Victoria. Analysis of the data from the previous series has informed the way forward with advice from Series 1 Project Manager, Shannon Garson.

The use of Australian potter-designed-and-made cups for the Australian Tea Cultural Seminar is highly valued by the attendees to this annual event. TACA has become an established partner in the promotion and judging of the Ceramic Cup Competition and will continue to do so with the next call out in February 2020.

Vicki Grima and Cathy Franzi attended graduate shows at various TAFEs and universities in Sydney and Canberra as part of TACA’s support of the tertiary ceramics sector. TACA plans to offer free memberships to graduates moving into studio practice with details to be finalised in early 2020.

The Journal of Australian Ceramics, 58/3, with a focus on porcelain, has been very well received. Next year’s focus areas are Contemporary Practice (April), Knowledge (July) and Colour (November).

The Journal Launch was held on 24 November at Campbelltown Arts Centre. TACA partnered with the Macarthur Ceramics Group through their Chairperson, Tina Wheatley. MCG potters made cups for everyone to use then take home and provided a delicious morning tea and lunch for speakers. Jack Balfour demonstrated throwing and turning porcelain on the wheel followed by a panel discussion with Jack, Vicki Grima, Ebony Russell, Kylie Gusset and Cathy Franzi. The feedback from the day was very positive, particularly the sharing of possibilities that a larger clay community can offer. This is exactly why our Journal Launches around the country are so beneficial in connecting and engaging with the ceramics community. Our destinations for next year’s launches will be announced soon!

Consultation regarding our website, www.australianceramics.com, has been ongoing, with quotes being sought for an upgarde. We are working on increasing the functionality, aiming for a simpler, more contemporary look.

The TACA members’ exhibition is under review and we are considering a number of aspects – the aim, TACA member expectations, location, how we can ensure a broad national reach, and the artist selection process. Vicki, Janetta and Alana are looking into the possibilities of a touring exhibition for the 60th anniversary of The Journal of Australian Ceramics in 2022.

Further work on the Strategic Plan has been discussed and finalised including the annual focus for each of the next three years. The plan will be shared with TACA members by March 2020 and available as a download on TACA’s website.

The next TACA Board meeting will be held at TACA Office on Wednesday 5 February at 1pm.

Dr Cathy Franzi

President

We welcome these new TACA members who joined between 16 October to 11 December 2019:

Bettina Stevanovic, Annette Heidrich, Kelly Pepperell, Alexandra Sinclair, Marion Robinson, Jennifer Radley, Kerri Adams, Froni Binns, Maree Santilla, Shelby Sherritt, Sami Porter, Victor Greenaway, Emma Bartik, Leonora Heaven, Donna Saunders, Catriona McRae, Anabelle Stonehouse, Sean Mennen, Tania Daniels, Jeanette Burke, Erica Godwin, Jack Balfour, Jeanette Pottie, Julian King-Salter, Jeanne Heydenrych, Rhiannon Wright, Hunt Club CAC, and Robert Kerr.

TACA BOARD 2019/2020

Avi Amesbury, NSW – South Coast; www.aviamesbury.com

Amanda Bromfield, NSW – North Coast & Sydney; http://amandabromfield.com

Cathy Franzi (President) ACT; www.cathyfranzi.com

Kate Jones, VIC; https://soca.com.au/about/

Janetta Kerr Grant, VIC: www.janettakerrgrant.com.au

Holly Macdonald, NSW & VIC; www.holly-macdonald.com

Alana Wilson, NSW; www.alanawilson.com

Secretary: Vicki Grima

Executive Officer: Vicki Grima

Auditor: Dennis Woollam

TACA’s next Annual General Meeting will be held in September/October 2020.

The Australian Ceramics Association

PO Box 677 Alexandria NSW 1435

SQ1, 32 Bowden St, Alexandria NSW 2015

AUSTRALIA

