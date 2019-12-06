Header image: Janetta Kerr-Grant, Midnight Sun, Fiskars, winner of the 2018 Klytie Pate Ceramics Award

Entry Deadline: 10 January 2020

Klytie Pate Ceramic Award

$5,000 prize

VIC

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 14 January 2020

Ian Potter Cultural Trust Grant

VIC

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 21 January 2020

A4 Art Australia 2020

Contemporary Art Society of Victoria

VIC

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 26 January 2020

47th Muswellbrook Art Prize

$10,000 acquisitive prize

NSW

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 4 February 2020

Career Development Grant

$5,000 – $25,000

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 7 February 2020

The Alice Prize

National Contemporary Art Award $30,000

NT

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 24 February 2020

2020 Melbourne International Flower &Garden Sculpture Exhibition

VIC

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 28 February 2020

Arts ACT Funding $5,000 – $50,000

ACT

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 16 March 2020

Stanthorpe Art Prize 2020

QLD

Total prizes $50,000

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 18 March 2020

Ravenswood Australian Woman’s Art Prize

Major prize $35,000

NSW

More info HERE.

Entries close 5pm Friday 3 April 2020

Fleurieu Biennale

Sculpture Prize $20,000; Theme: Of the Earth

McLaren Vale, SA

https://artprize.com.au

Entries close 20 April 2020

2020 Biennial North Queensland Ceramic Awards

Major prize $10,000

More info HERE.

EIO open for 2020

The Kaya Sulc Studio Residency, Noosa Hinterland

QLD

www.butterfactoryartscentre.com.au

Open Call

Big Ci Artist Residency

Located on the edge of Wollemi National Park, Bilpin NSW

https://bigci.org/artist-residency/

Open all year round

ACT Arts Activities Funding up to $5,000

www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding

Open all year round

Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants

$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment

www.arts.tas.gov.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE

Entry Deadline: 31st May 2020 for 2021 residencies

AIR 2021 Sunday Morning @ekwc

The Netherlands

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 30 April 2020

III Ceramic and Colours Award

Faenza Art Ceramic Center, ITALY

More info HERE.

Open Call for 2020 Residencies

Artist in Residence in remote location in Westfjords Iceland

ICELAND

www.gilsfjordurarts.com

Open Call

Kunstkollektivet 8B Artist Residency in Unnerud

Ceramic and textile facilities

DENMARK

https://kunstkollektivet8b.dk/en/home/

Open Call

International Ceramic Studio

HUNGARY

www.icshu.org/residency.html

Open Call

Skopelos Foundation for the Arts

A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.

Skopelos Island, GREECE

Go HERE.

Residencies: France, South Africa, Spain, India

www.ceramicsresidency.com



ASIA

Entry Deadline: 10 January 2020

The 12th International Ceramics Competition Mino, Japan

More info HERE.

Open Call

Artist Residency Thailand

Several different types of residencies available

Chiang Mai, THAILAND

http://artistresidencythailand.com



USA & AMERICAS

Open Call

AIR Vermont Studio Centre

USA

https://vermontstudiocenter.org

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.