Header image: Janetta Kerr-Grant, Midnight Sun, Fiskars, winner of the 2018 Klytie Pate Ceramics Award
Entry Deadline: 10 January 2020
Klytie Pate Ceramic Award
$5,000 prize
VIC
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 14 January 2020
Ian Potter Cultural Trust Grant
VIC
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 21 January 2020
A4 Art Australia 2020
Contemporary Art Society of Victoria
VIC
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 26 January 2020
47th Muswellbrook Art Prize
$10,000 acquisitive prize
NSW
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 4 February 2020
Career Development Grant
$5,000 – $25,000
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 7 February 2020
The Alice Prize
National Contemporary Art Award $30,000
NT
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 24 February 2020
2020 Melbourne International Flower &Garden Sculpture Exhibition
VIC
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 28 February 2020
Arts ACT Funding $5,000 – $50,000
ACT
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 16 March 2020
Stanthorpe Art Prize 2020
QLD
Total prizes $50,000
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 18 March 2020
Ravenswood Australian Woman’s Art Prize
Major prize $35,000
NSW
More info HERE.
Entries close 5pm Friday 3 April 2020
Fleurieu Biennale
Sculpture Prize $20,000; Theme: Of the Earth
McLaren Vale, SA
https://artprize.com.au
Entries close 20 April 2020
2020 Biennial North Queensland Ceramic Awards
Major prize $10,000
More info HERE.
EIO open for 2020
The Kaya Sulc Studio Residency, Noosa Hinterland
QLD
www.butterfactoryartscentre.com.au
Open Call
Big Ci Artist Residency
Located on the edge of Wollemi National Park, Bilpin NSW
https://bigci.org/artist-residency/
Open all year round
ACT Arts Activities Funding up to $5,000
www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding
Open all year round
Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants
$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment
www.arts.tas.gov.au
INTERNATIONAL
EUROPE
Entry Deadline: 31st May 2020 for 2021 residencies
AIR 2021 Sunday Morning @ekwc
The Netherlands
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 30 April 2020
III Ceramic and Colours Award
Faenza Art Ceramic Center, ITALY
More info HERE.
Open Call for 2020 Residencies
Artist in Residence in remote location in Westfjords Iceland
ICELAND
www.gilsfjordurarts.com
Open Call
Kunstkollektivet 8B Artist Residency in Unnerud
Ceramic and textile facilities
DENMARK
https://kunstkollektivet8b.dk/en/home/
Open Call
International Ceramic Studio
HUNGARY
www.icshu.org/residency.html
Open Call
Skopelos Foundation for the Arts
A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.
Skopelos Island, GREECE
Go HERE.
Residencies: France, South Africa, Spain, India
www.ceramicsresidency.com
ASIA
Entry Deadline: 10 January 2020
The 12th International Ceramics Competition Mino, Japan
More info HERE.
Open Call
Artist Residency Thailand
Several different types of residencies available
Chiang Mai, THAILAND
http://artistresidencythailand.com
USA & AMERICAS
Open Call
AIR Vermont Studio Centre
USA
https://vermontstudiocenter.org
Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.