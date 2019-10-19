TACA Board met on Sunday 29 September 2019 at the Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo, NSW.

The Board met in the Charles Kerry Room at the Powerhouse Museum prior to the AGM. It was a long day, but we took full advantage to get business done while we had interstate Directors in Sydney for the AGM.

We discussed the response to Series 2 of the Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses and after some further work to refine our procedures, we will go ahead with Series 3.

Holly McDonald gave a report on mentorship and how TACA can continue to engage and support young artists working in ceramics. The opportunities are there, and she emphasised how human connection is essential to bring people meaningfully into TACA’s orbit. The Board aims to be pro-active to ensure we engage with the full spectrum of the community and our strategic plan addresses this. TACA will continue to provide and grow opportunities for the young and emerging sector.

Avi Amesbury presented a draft budget for the 2019/2020 year. The surplus funds from the previous year are to be re-invested into the current budget to support priorities as outlined in the Strategic Plan. The EO position has been aligned with current NAVA rates.

The Australian Ceramics Triennale Tasmania successfully returned the initial seed fund to TACA to be used to support the next Triennale. Well done.

On 22 September 2019, Vicki Grima spoke at Milton Moon’s memorial at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

The next issue of The Journal of Australian Ceramics, published late November, is in layout with a focus on porcelain.

Progress is still being made on the final details of the Strategic Plan and work continues on reviewing and updating our policies and procedures.

The next TACA Board meeting will be held at TACA Office on Monday 2 December at 2pm.

Dr Cathy Franzi

President

We welcome these new TACA members who joined between 22 August to 15 October 2019:

Caroline Nicolle, Andrea Barker, Alison Rudling, Lene Lunde, Susan Hall, Sonja Ciesla, Elizabeth Bell, Rebeka Castelino, Donna Weatherby, Cathryn Brown, Spider Redgold, Alicia Cox, Karen Farrell, Don McOmish, Wei Li, Rachel Farag, Lucia Leon, Adrienne Mann, Julieta Castellini and Marie Stucci.

TACA BOARD 2019/2020

Avi Amesbury, NSW – South Coast; www.aviamesbury.com

Amanda Bromfield, NSW – North Coast & Sydney; http://amandabromfield.com

Cathy Franzi (President) ACT; www.cathyfranzi.com

Kate Jones, VIC; https://soca.com.au/about/

Janetta Kerr Grant, VIC: www.janettakerrgrant.com.au

Holly Macdonald, NSW & VIC; www.holly-macdonald.com

Alana Wilson, NSW; www.alanawilson.com

Secretary: Vicki Grima

Executive Officer: Vicki Grima

Auditor: Dennis Woollam

TACA’s next Annual General Meeting will be held in September/October 2020.

