THE AUSTRALIAN CERAMICS ASSOCIATION

SUNDAY 29 SEPTEMBER 2019, 2PM

Powerhouse Museum Theatrette, Floor 2, 500 Harris St, Ultimo NSW 2007

CHAIR: Dr Cathy Franzi

1. PRESENT



Cathy Franzi, Avi Amesbury, Amanda Bromfield, Kate Jones, Vicki Grima, Dennis Woollam, Montessa Maack, John Dermer, Elisabeth Johnson, Sue Buckle, Gillian Hodes, Svetlana Panov, Sean Jackson, Tania Rollond, Melanie Jayne Hearn, Tony Schlosser, Alana Wilson, Iona Currie, Mike Hall, Jacqueline McBeath, Godelieve Mols, Ri Van Veen, Helen Earl, Nicola Coady, Sandy Jacka, Toni Warburton, Karen Weiss (along with a few more who didn’t sign in)

APOLOGIES

Holly Macdonald, Lou McCallum, Greg Crowe, Cher Shackleton, Poppe Davis, Alistair Whyte, Ursula Burgoyne, Judy Boydell, Jo Wood & Barry Jackson.

Chair: there being more than 7 members present, I declare a quorum and the meeting open at 2.10pm

2. MINUTES OF THE PREVIOUS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 21 OCTOBER 2018



Motion: that the Minutes of the previous Annual General Meeting 21 October 2018 be accepted as an accurate record of that meeting.

Proposed: Avi Amesbury; seconded: Amanda Bromfield; all in favour.

3. BUSINESS ARISING FROM PREVIOUS AGM MINUTES 2018

None.

4. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Dennis Woollam (auditor) presented the Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 (please email mail@australianceramics.com if you’d like a copy).

The profit of $32,120 is a positive result for TACA. The Online Masterclasses were a good initiative and have, so far, been profitable. It is hoped they will remain viable into the future. TACA’s engagement with social media is impressive, and keeps TACA connected with the wider community, one of the reasons for membership growth.

Motion: that the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be accepted.

Proposed: Kate Jones; seconded: Amanda Bromfield; all in favour.

5. ANNUAL REPORTS



5.1 PRESIDENT: DR CATHY FRANZI

It feels like it’s been a big year – again – for The Australian Ceramics Association, in this my second year as President.

Before I talk about the activities and achievements of TACA, I would like to pay tribute to members of our Australian ceramics community who we have lost in the past year. In particular, I would like to acknowledge the contribution made to our field by the following people who worked throughout their lives with a passion for ceramics.

Janet Barriskill, a maker and writer, her book ‘Visiting the Mino Kilns’ included her translation of an essay by Japanese potter Arakawa Toyozo.

Dr Robert Bell OAM, who worked in the museum and gallery sector for over 50 years and amongst many achievements was the Senior Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the National Gallery of Australia. His Order of Australia was given in recognition of his services to craft, design and museums.

John Bosco Tipiloura, potter, role model and co-founder of the Tiwi Pottery on Bathurst Island. He was instrumental in the formation of the Remote Communities Ceramic Network.

Helen Gulliver, a studio potter and teacher of ceramics at Meadowbank Technical College in Northern Sydney in the 1970s.

Geoff Hill from Western Australia who with his expertise in engineering founded and produced Venco pottery wheels and pug mills.

Kathryn King, a maker and PhD candidate in NSW.

Mike Kusnik OAM, from Western Australia whose vast technical knowledge helped many potters. His OAM was awarded for his expertise and service to the ceramics industry.

Milton Moon AM, a potter for over 60 years and former Head of Ceramics at the South Australian School of Art. He had many achievements and received numerous awards including Member of the Order of Australia and a five-year Creative Fellowship from the Australian Government.

Derek Smith, ceramic designer, potter and teacher at the Tasmanian School of Art. He established by invitation a craft studio pottery within Royal Doulton in their Sydney factory in 1973 and established Blackfriars Pottery in Chippendale, NSW.

Suzanne Startin, a maker and teacher for many years, later establishing St Alban’s Gallery in the Hunter Valley NSW.

Norma Wilson, who worked into her 80s at Potters Equipment in Ringwood, Victoria supporting and helping local potters.

Goodbye to you all and thank you, we build from your contributions.

The Australian Ceramics Association is the heart of the Australian ceramics community and reaches out in a multitude of ways to provide services, to create national connections and to communicate the diversity and strength of Australian ceramics. This is achieved through the extraordinary effort of our staff. Thank you, Vicki Grima, for your expert management and vast knowledge as Executive Officer and Editor of The Journal of Australian Ceramics. You certainly have your finger on the pulse of Australian ceramics and the organisation benefits enormously from your dedication and commitment. Thank you Montessa Maack and Rachael Rigg for your enthusiastic effort and diligent work in TACA’s office. Thank you also to the people that contribute contractual expertise to the organisation, Bridie Moran (JAC Editorial Assistant), Carol Fraczek (Advertising Manager), Astrid Wehling (graphic design), Dennis Woollam (Accountant and Auditor), Miriam Alexander (website) and Suzanne Dean (Proofreader).

This year we have undertaken all our regular activities and services including 3 issues of The Journal of Australian Ceramics, Australian Ceramic Open Studios, Series 2 of the Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses and the launch of the Journal in three locations around Australia. TACA has continued to facilitate connections across the ceramics community in a number of ways – our two websites, www.australianceramics.com provides information about what we do and www.australianceramicscommunity.com provides a directory of makers, suppliers, societies, educational institutions, galleries and more. Touch Clay Weekly delivers a list of ceramic activities to every member each Monday and we maintain a very strong social media presence.

In addition to our regular activities we enjoyed The 15th Australian Ceramics Triennale held in May 2019 in Tasmania – and it was a great success. TACA assisted through seed funding, and with representation on the Australian Ceramics Triennale Ltd Board which mentors and supports the local Triennale organisers. Thank you to Lou McCallum, Shannon Garson, Vicki Grima and Serena Rosevear for volunteering to be on the ACT Ltd Board. We also acknowledge the foundation work done by Bronwyn Clarke who was on the ACT Ltd Board until October 2018. Vicki also stepped in as ACT Chair, a volunteer position, in October 2018 to assist the local Tasmanian committee, thank you very much. And thank you to the local organising committee, Serena Rosevear, Dee Taylor-Graham and Nanna Bayer. It was magnificent! We are very excited that the next Triennale will be in Alice Springs, Northern Territory in 2022 and planning is well under way.

TACA initiates a major exhibition approximately every two years, contributing to the public awareness of Australian ceramics. This year we held MANIFEST, our members’ exhibition during the Australian Ceramics Triennale. A highlight of the exhibition program, it was curated by Damon Moon with an innovative installation. Congratulations to Damon and the 19 exhibiting artists. CERAMIX is our next exhibition at Manly Art Gallery & Museum in 2020 with guest curator Sophia Cai and a cross-disciplinary collaborative theme.

The role of the Board of The Australian Ceramics Association is to advance strategic planning and the development of the organisation, ensuring good governance and fiscal management. We have worked hard this year on a new strategic plan, from the initial planning day in February to it now nearing completion. It will be made public and available on our association website soon. We have identified five goals with objectives and actions to work on in the next three years. These goals were developed from the aims of the organisation as outlined in the constitution and from areas in which where we see opportunities to strengthen TACA.

Goal 1 is to strengthen TACA’s standing as the peak body for ceramics in Australia.

Goal 2 is to foster and develop TACA services to members.

Goal 3 is to provide opportunities for the general public to recognise, experience and value ceramics in their daily lives.

Goal 4 is to build and expand the ways in which TACA provides educational content

Goal 5 is to further strengthen TACA’s operations and governance.

We have begun preliminary work to achieve these goals already.

I would like to thank my fellow Board Directors, Holly Macdonald, Greg Crowe, Avi Amesbury, Amanda Bromfield, Lou McCallum and Kate Jones. It is fascinating to have Directors from around Australia bringing in local knowledge from each region. Lou resigned at our August 2019 meeting after 4 years of tireless contribution particularly in his most recent role (2017-2019) as Treasurer and Director on the Board of the Australian Ceramics Triennale Ltd. Thank you too to Greg Crowe who is not renominating after his 3-year term on the Board. We greatly appreciate Avi Amesbury’s skill as our new Treasurer.

Most importantly I wish to thank the members of TACA. You are the reason we are doing this, and with your support we can do it. The Australian ceramics community is vibrant and exciting – the pots and artwork, the exhibitions, the conversations and writing, the studios, the teaching spaces, the competitions, the galleries, the societies, the people. We aim to ensure its continuing strength.

To finish I would like to congratulate the achievements of Australian ceramic artists who have been recognised in the last year through awards.

Kelly Austin for first prize in Still, the National Still Life Award 2019.

Mollie Bosworth was awarded the Melting Pot Award 2018 through the Cairns Potters Club.

Matt Butterworth, who received the Manningham Victorian Ceramic Art Award 2019

Barbara Campbell-Allen who was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for her service to the creative arts as a potter and ceramicist.

Kirsten Coelho, who has been named the South Australian Living Arts Festival featured artist for 2020.

Lynda Draper, who won the prestigious Sidney Myer Fund Australian Ceramic Prize for 2019 in Shepparton. And to Greg Daly, Julie Bartholomew, Juz Kitson, Stephen Bird and Isadora Vaughan for being shortlisted.

Merran Esson, winner of the Muswellbrook Ceramic Prize.

Barry Jackson, for his prize at Sculpture on Clyde 2018.

Danny Murphy for winning the Katherine Prize, the Northern Territory’s longest running art prize.

Ruby Pilven, who received the Agendo Art Award for emerging artists conducted by Camberwell Grammar School in Victoria.

Yhonnie Scarce, the winner of the 2018 Indigenous Ceramic Award.

Prue Venables, who has been honoured with the Australian Design Centre’s ‘Living Treasures: Masters of Australian Craft’, a national touring exhibition and publication. TACA is a media partner with the Australian Design Centre for this series.

… and to Andrea Barker who last night won the 2019 Clunes Ceramic Award.

5.2 TREASURER: AVI AMESBURY

I came onto TACA’s board at the AGM in 2018. I accepted the position of Treasurer in August 2019 when Lou McCallum resigned from the board. Lou held the position as Treasurer from 2016.

I take this opportunity to thank Lou for his exceptional work overseeing the fiscal management of the organisation. Together with the Executive Officer and the board of directors Lou oversaw TACA’s financial growth, substantially strengthening the financial position of the organisation. Lou began the review of TACA’s good governance and policies and procedures. This initial work has been instrumental in the current work being undertaken in developing TACA’s Policies and Procedures Manual. He also sat on the Australian Ceramics Triennale Ltd. Board, giving tirelessly to TACA in so many ways. We thank him for his generosity.

TACA created surplus in 2018-19 of $32,120 matching the surplus in 2017-2018 of $32,290. This puts the organisation in a strong position to re-invest funds into the organisation and member services. A three-year Strategic Plan is well underway and outlines strategic priorities for focused support.

This year the Board of Directors has committed funds to a more national focus for the organisation. The JAC launches and associated events held in different states and territories has been part of this focus.

The JAC continues to grow and another financially successful year has been achieved. I take this opportunity to thank The JAC staff and contractors for their dedication to the magazine, both in building content and managing advertising.

TACA membership continues to grow showing support for ground-swell interest in Australian ceramics. TACA continues to run Australian Ceramics Open Studios as a service to members and a way of engaging the general public in ceramics.

The inaugural masterclass series was a success and contributed to the reserves in 2018-19. Initiated and steered under then Chair, Shannon Garson, a further series has been implemented under the current Board. The series brings a focus on artists working in different states and territories, regional and metropolitan, and will be closely monitored to gauge its longer-term fiscal success.

The Australian Ceramics Triennale hosted in Hobart was a huge success, and the seed funding given by Australian Ceramics Triennale Ltd to the organising committee was repaid in full. A small surplus was given back to ACT Ltd from the event. This is re-invested in the Triennale seed-funding and helps to cover expenses such as insurance and website hosing. TACA, the Board of Directors, the Executive Officer and TACA staff give generously in supporting the Triennale. We thank and congratulate the Tasmanian Triennale committee.

The Trudie Alfred Bequest Fund came to a close this year. The last scholarships went to supporting two ceramic artists to attend the Triennale in Hobart. TACA will explore opportunities to continue this philanthropic support for the sector.

TACA has had an excellent financial outcome for the year. On behalf of the Board of Directors we thank the Executive Officer, TACA staff and contractors for their outstanding management and delivery of projects, and members, partners and volunteers for their ongoing support.

5.3 EXECUTIVE OFFICER/EDITOR: VICKI GRIMA OAM

TACA OFFICE

We have a had a super busy year with the Triennale in Tasmania, the filming and launch of a second Masterclasses Series, 3 bumper 160-page issues of The JAC, our 7th Open Studio event with a record 170 studios open nationally and 48 issues of Touch Clay Weekly!