Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses: Series 1 has now been released as Open Access. This means that you can sign up for the masterclass at any time and access the course material at your own pace. All of the course material is available to you as soon as you sign up. There is no schedule for the lessons and no live component.

Our instructors give you in-depth lessons covering all their unique processes and they don’t hold back on any of their secrets! Filmed in the artist’s studios, you will be given rare insight into their techniques, from start to finish. Each masterclass is made up of three 15–50 minute lessons, each with downloadable instruction sheets and a project to work on at your own pace.

Whimsical Handbuilt Creatures with Clairy Laurence

Sophisticated Surfaces with Shannon Garson

Terra Sigillata Bonanza with Pru Morrison

Handbuilding Large Forms with Avital Sheffer



We have now also released Series 2 of the Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses with a focus on South Australian artists. This is currently available on a scheduled release, and will be available as Open Access in 2020. Check out Series 2 HERE.



