Entry Deadline: 4 September 2019
Fishers Ghost Art Award $25,000
Campbelltown Arts Centre
NSW
http://c-a-c.com.au/fishersghost/
Entry Deadline: 6 September 2019
Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences
NSW Creative Industries Residency Program
NSW
https://maas.museum/residency/
Entry Deadline: 6 September 2019
Western Sydney University Sculpture Prize
Acquisitive Prize: $30,000; Site Specific Prize: $5,000
NSW
http://virtualtours.westernsydney.edu.au/sculpture-award
Entry Deadline: 10 September 2019
NGA Indigenous Arts Leadership & Fellowship Program
National Gallery of Australia
ACT
https://nga.gov.au/indigenousleaders/
Entry Deadline: 10–14 September 2019
The Sydney Teapot Show at Kerrie Lowe Gallery
Deliver pots: 10–14 September
NSW
http://kerrielowe.com
Entry Deadline: 10 September 2019
Ian Potter Personal Development Grants $10,000
VIC
www.ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au/apply-for-a-grant/
Entry Deadline: 23 September 2019
Northern Territories Creative Industries Arts Project Grant $15,000
For emerging artists to develop new work
NT
https://nt.gov.au/leisure/arts-culture-heritage/grants
Entry Deadline: 23 September 2019
Copyright Agency Fellowship $80,000
For established visual artists
NSW
www.copyright.com.au/culturalfund/fellowship/visual-arts-fellowship/
Entry Deadline: 30 September 2019
John Fries Award 2020
$10,000 for early career artist
www.johnfriesaward.com
Entry Deadline: 30 September 2019
2019 Yalingwa Fellowship
First Peoples visual arts initiative, in partnership between Creative Victoria, ACCA, and Tarrawarra Museum of Art
VIC
Click HERE.
Entry Deadline: 30 September 2019
Capital Arts Patrons Organisation – extensive range of award categories
ACT
https://capo.org.au/awards/
Entry Deadline: 30 September 2019
Canberra Potters Society Artist in Residence 2020
ACT
www.canberrapotters.com.au/residencies/about-residencies/
Entry Deadline: 1 October 2019
Australia Council for the Arts Career Development Grants $5,000 – $25,000
Click HERE.
Entry Deadline: 4 October 2019
The Helpmann Academy Award $4,000
Final year students or graduates up to 5 years since final study year.
SA
www.helpmannacademy.com.au/grants/regular-grants
Entry Deadline: 8 October 2019
Blacktown City Art Prize
NSW
Click HERE.
Entry Deadline: 31 October 2019
Hill End Artist in Residence
NSW
http://hillendart.com.au
Entry Deadline: 31 October 2019
Bruny20 Arts Fellowship $75,000 for 3 Artists, at least one will be Tasmanian
TAS
www.brunyislandfoundation.com
Entry Deadline: 1 September 2019
Mini Series Art Prize
Finalists exhibited at gallery in October 2019; winner has a solo show in 2020
Orange, NSW
www.cornerstoregallery.com/exhibition-calendar/2019/10/2/mini-series-art-prize
Open Call
Artist in residence on Chambers Island Sunshine Coast
QLD
www.creativespaces.net.au/find-a-space/the-crows-nest-artist-in-residence-5
EIO open for 2020
The Kaya Sulc Studio Residency, Noosa Hinterland
QLD
www.butterfactoryartscentre.com.au
Call for Artists
Urban Art Festival Melbourne, 20–29 February 2020
Exhibition opportunities
https://cantdotomorrow.com/artists/
Open Call
Big Ci Artist Residency
Located on the edge of Wollemi National Park, Bilpin NSW
https://bigci.org/artist-residency/
Open all year round
ACT Arts Activities Funding up to $5,000
www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding
Open all year round
Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants
$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment
www.arts.tas.gov.au
INTERNATIONAL
EUROPE
Entry Deadline: 15 October 2019
c.r.e.t.a Rome Artist in Residence Spring 2020
ITALY
www.cretarome.com/application-
Entry Deadline: 30 October 2019
Loewe Foundation Craft Prize: Celebrating excellence in craftsmanship; prize 50,000 Euro
Finalist Exhibition Paris 2020
FRANCE
http://craftprize.loewe.com
Open Call for 2020 Residencies
Artist in Residence in remote location in Westfjords Iceland
ICELAND
www.gilsfjordurarts.com
Open Call
Kunstkollektivet 8B Artist Residency in Unnerud
Ceramic and textile facilities
DENMARK
https://kunstkollektivet8b.dk/en/home/
Open Call
International Ceramic Studio
HUNGARY
www.icshu.org/residency.html
Open Call
Skopelos Foundation for the Arts
A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.
Skopelos Island GREECE
Go HERE.
ASIA
Entry Deadline: 8 September 2019
Tenjinyama Sapporo Art Studio Residency 60 days
Work to the theme Winter, Snow and the Subartic
JAPAN
https://aarc2017.tumblr.com/post/186067660440/sapporo-tenjinyama-art-studio2019-2020N
Open Call for Aug 2019 to June 2020
Artist Residency Thailand
Several different types of residencies available
Chiang Mai, THAILAND
http://artistresidencythailand.com
USA & AMERICAS
Entry Deadline: 15 September 2019
Pre Columbian Instructional Residency 2020
MEXICO & PERU
https://www.arquetopia.org/pre-columbian-ceramics-residency
Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.