Header image: The Crows Nest Artist in Residence

Entry Deadline: 4 September 2019

Fishers Ghost Art Award $25,000

Campbelltown Arts Centre

NSW

http://c-a-c.com.au/fishersghost/

Entry Deadline: 6 September 2019

Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences

NSW Creative Industries Residency Program

NSW

https://maas.museum/residency/

Entry Deadline: 6 September 2019

Western Sydney University Sculpture Prize

Acquisitive Prize: $30,000; Site Specific Prize: $5,000

NSW

http://virtualtours.westernsydney.edu.au/sculpture-award

Entry Deadline: 10 September 2019

NGA Indigenous Arts Leadership & Fellowship Program

National Gallery of Australia

ACT

https://nga.gov.au/indigenousleaders/

Entry Deadline: 10–14 September 2019

The Sydney Teapot Show at Kerrie Lowe Gallery

Deliver pots: 10–14 September

NSW

http://kerrielowe.com

Entry Deadline: 10 September 2019

Ian Potter Personal Development Grants $10,000

VIC

www.ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au/apply-for-a-grant/

Entry Deadline: 23 September 2019

Northern Territories Creative Industries Arts Project Grant $15,000

For emerging artists to develop new work

NT

https://nt.gov.au/leisure/arts-culture-heritage/grants

Entry Deadline: 23 September 2019

Copyright Agency Fellowship $80,000

For established visual artists

NSW

www.copyright.com.au/culturalfund/fellowship/visual-arts-fellowship/

Entry Deadline: 30 September 2019

John Fries Award 2020

$10,000 for early career artist

www.johnfriesaward.com

Entry Deadline: 30 September 2019

2019 Yalingwa Fellowship

First Peoples visual arts initiative, in partnership between Creative Victoria, ACCA, and Tarrawarra Museum of Art

VIC

Click HERE.

Entry Deadline: 30 September 2019

Capital Arts Patrons Organisation – extensive range of award categories

ACT

https://capo.org.au/awards/

Entry Deadline: 30 September 2019

Canberra Potters Society Artist in Residence 2020

ACT

www.canberrapotters.com.au/residencies/about-residencies/

Entry Deadline: 1 October 2019

Australia Council for the Arts Career Development Grants $5,000 – $25,000

Click HERE.

Entry Deadline: 4 October 2019

The Helpmann Academy Award $4,000

Final year students or graduates up to 5 years since final study year.

SA

www.helpmannacademy.com.au/grants/regular-grants

Entry Deadline: 8 October 2019

Blacktown City Art Prize

NSW

Click HERE.

Entry Deadline: 31 October 2019

Hill End Artist in Residence

NSW

http://hillendart.com.au

Entry Deadline: 31 October 2019

Bruny20 Arts Fellowship $75,000 for 3 Artists, at least one will be Tasmanian

TAS

www.brunyislandfoundation.com

Entry Deadline: 1 September 2019

Mini Series Art Prize

Finalists exhibited at gallery in October 2019; winner has a solo show in 2020

Orange, NSW

www.cornerstoregallery.com/exhibition-calendar/2019/10/2/mini-series-art-prize

Open Call

Artist in residence on Chambers Island Sunshine Coast

QLD

www.creativespaces.net.au/find-a-space/the-crows-nest-artist-in-residence-5

EIO open for 2020

The Kaya Sulc Studio Residency, Noosa Hinterland

QLD

www.butterfactoryartscentre.com.au

Call for Artists

Urban Art Festival Melbourne, 20–29 February 2020

Exhibition opportunities

https://cantdotomorrow.com/artists/

Open Call

Big Ci Artist Residency

Located on the edge of Wollemi National Park, Bilpin NSW

https://bigci.org/artist-residency/



Open all year round

ACT Arts Activities Funding up to $5,000

www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding



Open all year round

Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants

$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment

www.arts.tas.gov.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE



Entry Deadline: 15 October 2019

c.r.e.t.a Rome Artist in Residence Spring 2020

ITALY

www.cretarome.com/application-

Entry Deadline: 30 October 2019

Loewe Foundation Craft Prize: Celebrating excellence in craftsmanship; prize 50,000 Euro

Finalist Exhibition Paris 2020

FRANCE

http://craftprize.loewe.com

Open Call for 2020 Residencies

Artist in Residence in remote location in Westfjords Iceland

ICELAND

www.gilsfjordurarts.com

Open Call

Kunstkollektivet 8B Artist Residency in Unnerud

Ceramic and textile facilities

DENMARK

https://kunstkollektivet8b.dk/en/home/

Open Call

International Ceramic Studio

HUNGARY

www.icshu.org/residency.html

Open Call

Skopelos Foundation for the Arts

A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.

Skopelos Island GREECE

Go HERE.



ASIA

Entry Deadline: 8 September 2019

Tenjinyama Sapporo Art Studio Residency 60 days

Work to the theme Winter, Snow and the Subartic

JAPAN

https://aarc2017.tumblr.com/post/186067660440/sapporo-tenjinyama-art-studio2019-2020N

Open Call for Aug 2019 to June 2020

Artist Residency Thailand

Several different types of residencies available

Chiang Mai, THAILAND

http://artistresidencythailand.com



USA & AMERICAS

Entry Deadline: 15 September 2019

Pre Columbian Instructional Residency 2020

MEXICO & PERU

https://www.arquetopia.org/pre-columbian-ceramics-residency



Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.