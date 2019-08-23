TACA Board met on Sunday 4 August 2019 at TACA office, Alexandria, NSW.

The Board continues to work through the detail of our 3-year Strategic Plan. Our goals over the next three years have been clarified and a comprehensive review and update of policies and procedures has begun.

The Brisbane launch of the July Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) was well received with over 75 attendees. Many thanks to Ceramic Arts Queensland (CAQ) for their fantastic support, and to Dan Elborne, Larissa Warren, Claire Sourgnes (CEO, Artisan), Dai Li and Bill Powell (President CAQ) who contributed to the event.

The next launch of The JAC will be at Campbelltown Arts Centre on Sunday 24 November, with assistance from the Macarthur Ceramics Group.

Preparations for Australian Ceramics Open Studios is near completion with wide dispersal of the national map.

The Australian Ceramics Podcasts were released on 19 July through the TACA website. Go HERE to listen.

The Treasurer’s Report was tabled with an above-budgeted surplus for the 2018/2019 financial year.

We thanked Greg Crowe for his 3 years on TACA Board, as he cannot attend the AGM and will not be re-nominating.

We also thanked Lou McCallum who resigned at this 4 August meeting. Lou served as Vice President in 2015/2016; TACA Director/Treasurer from 2016–2019 and ACT Ltd Director, 2016–2019. Lou’s clarity, expertise and skills will be sorely missed.

The next Board meeting will be on Sunday 29 September at 11am, prior to TACA’s AGM.

All TACA members are invited along to TACA’s AGM, to be held from 2-5pm on Sunday 29 September at the Powerhouse Museum Theatrette, Sydney.

Dr Cathy Franzi

President

We welcome these new TACA members who joined between 30 June to 22 August 2019:

Mim Taylor, Gallery Lane Cove & Creative Studios, Chloe Abla Baigent, Alex Byers, Donna Parker, Marita Knutsen, Catherine Ward, Stephanie Henricks, Nicki Bates, Jo de Graaff, Cinda Manins, Narayani Palmer, Jane Arnott, Julie Winn, Christine Pearson, Leanne Holvast, Vivienne Hill, Natasha Hasemer, Lizzie Tongway, Linsey Walker, Holly Field, Kees Staps, Jemima Aitchison, Sandy Weekes, Olivia Watson, Richelle Kerr, Yvonne Napper, Harry Wykman and Jenny Schirmer.

