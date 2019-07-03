Learn from Australia’s leading creative artists in your own studio!

Our instructors give you in-depth lessons covering all their unique processes and they don’t hold back on any of their secrets! Filmed in the artist’s studios, you will be given rare insight into their techniques, from start to finish. Each masterclass is made up of three 15–60 minute lessons, each with downloadable instruction sheets and a project to work on at your own pace. There will also be a 90-minute live webinar session where you can ask the teacher questions and get answers straight away.

AUGUST MASTERCLASS: 5–30 August 2019

Make a Handbuilt Hexagon Teapot with Jeff Mincham



SEPTEMBER MASTERCLASS: 2–29 September 2019

Bringing Creatures to Life with Alison Smiles





OCTOBER MASTERCLASS: 7 October – 2 November 2019

The Intimate Object: How to Make a Cup with Philip Hart





NOVEMBER MASTERCLASS: 4 November – 1 December 2019

Scratching the Surface: Sgraffito and Image Making with Gerry Wedd

DATES:

A masterclass will be released each month from August to November 2019. Each lesson will be released on a Monday for the week ahead, ie one per week for three consecutive Mondays. You can access each lesson after it is released, whenever you like, as often as you like for 6 months from the beginning of the the month in which the masterclass commenced. The webinar is scheduled for a 90-minute session during the 4th week of the masterclass. Look for the webinar date when you enrol.

PLEASE NOTE:

The benefit of the Masterclasses following a scheduled timetable (which includes the webinar) is to enable participants to connect with each other and the tutor during the month of the online class.

This Masterclass schedule, running from August to November 2019, is the first release of Series 2.



The Australian Ceramics Association hopes to work on a new series every year. Series 3 of the Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses, with a focus on Victorian artists, is planned for 2020; and the plan is for them to be available in the second half of 2020. Keep an eye on our website and social media for more info.

We hope you are as excited as we are about Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses.

If you notice a glitch, please send us an email to mail@australianceramics.com.

Our thanks go to:

The potters: Phil Hart, Jeff Mincham, Alison Smiles and Gerry Wedd

Project Manager: Charmaine Robbins

Cinematographer/Editor: Jared Nicholson, Run Wild Productions