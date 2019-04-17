Header image: Vanessa Lucas, Pearl Jugs, winner of the 2017 Clunes Ceramic Award
Entry Deadline: 30 April 2019
Guildhouse Fellowship
$50,000 for South Australian mid-career artist
SA
https://guildhouse.wufoo.com/forms/
Entry Deadline: 31 May 2019
Canberra Potters Society Artist in Residence
ACT
www.canberrapotters.com.au/residencies/about-residencies/
Entry Deadline: 5 June 2019
Box Hill Community Art Centre Artist in Residence
VIC
https://bhcac.com.au/whats-on/artist-in-residence/
Entry Deadline: 1 July 2019
Ceramic Break Sculpture Park 2019
Acquisition Prize $12,000
NSW
www.cbreaksculpturepark.com.au/sculpture19.php
Entry Deadline: 5 July 2019
Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize
NSW
https://sculptureprize.woollahra.nsw.gov.au/
Entry Deadline: 26 July 2019
2019 Clunes Ceramic Award
www.clunesceramicaward.com.au
Entry Deadline: 19 August 2019
2019 Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence
QLD
More info HERE.
Open Call
Big Ci Artist Residency
Located on the edge of Wollemi National Park, Bilpin
NSW
https://bigci.org/artist-residency/
Open all year round
ACT Arts Activities Funding up to $5,000
www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding
Open all year round
Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants
$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment
www.arts.tas.gov.au
INTERNATIONAL
EUROPE
Entry Deadline: 15 June
c.r.e.t.a Rome Artist in Residence
ITALY
https://www.cretarome.com
Open Call
International Ceramic Studio
HUNGARY
http://www.icshu.org/residency.html
Open Call
Skopelos Foundation for the Arts
A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.
Skopelos Island GREECE
Go HERE.
ASIA
Entry Deadline: 19 April 2019
Arcus Project Artist In Residence 2019
4 September – 12 December
For artists born after 1979
JAPAN
www.arcus-project.com/en/residence/
Entry Deadline: 30 April 2019
Blanc De Chine International Ceramic Award
CHINA
www.blancdechineicaa.com/international-ceramic-art-award/apply/
Entry Deadline: 5 May 2019
Taiwan Ceramics Biennale 2020
http://public.ceramics.ntpc.gov.tw/2020/en-us/rule_2_1.htm
Applications open 1–31 May 2019
2019 Cheongju International Craft Competition
CHINA
www.okcj.org
Open Call for Aug 2019 to June 2020
Artist Residency Thailand
Several different types of residencies available
Chiang Mai THAILAND
http://artistresidencythailand.com
USA & AMERICAS
Entry Deadline: 2 June 2019
International Artist Residencies in Mexico and Peru
MEXICO
https://www.arquetopia.org/residencies-general-info
Entry Deadline: 15 June 2019
Vermont Studio Centre Artist in Residence
USA
https://vermontstudiocenter.org/fellowships
Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.