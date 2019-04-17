Header image: Vanessa Lucas, Pearl Jugs, winner of the 2017 Clunes Ceramic Award

Entry Deadline: 30 April 2019

Guildhouse Fellowship

$50,000 for South Australian mid-career artist

SA

https://guildhouse.wufoo.com/forms/

Entry Deadline: 31 May 2019

Canberra Potters Society Artist in Residence

ACT

www.canberrapotters.com.au/residencies/about-residencies/

Entry Deadline: 5 June 2019

Box Hill Community Art Centre Artist in Residence

VIC

https://bhcac.com.au/whats-on/artist-in-residence/

Entry Deadline: 1 July 2019

Ceramic Break Sculpture Park 2019

Acquisition Prize $12,000

NSW

www.cbreaksculpturepark.com.au/sculpture19.php

Entry Deadline: 5 July 2019

Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

NSW

https://sculptureprize.woollahra.nsw.gov.au/

Entry Deadline: 26 July 2019

2019 Clunes Ceramic Award

www.clunesceramicaward.com.au

Entry Deadline: 19 August 2019

2019 Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence

QLD

More info HERE.

Open Call

Big Ci Artist Residency

Located on the edge of Wollemi National Park, Bilpin

NSW

https://bigci.org/artist-residency/



Open all year round

ACT Arts Activities Funding up to $5,000

www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/arts-activities-funding



Open all year round

Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants

$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment

www.arts.tas.gov.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE



Entry Deadline: 15 June

c.r.e.t.a Rome Artist in Residence

ITALY

https://www.cretarome.com

Open Call

International Ceramic Studio

HUNGARY

http://www.icshu.org/residency.html

Open Call

Skopelos Foundation for the Arts

A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.

Skopelos Island GREECE

Go HERE.

ASIA

Entry Deadline: 19 April 2019

Arcus Project Artist In Residence 2019

4 September – 12 December

For artists born after 1979

JAPAN

www.arcus-project.com/en/residence/

Entry Deadline: 30 April 2019

Blanc De Chine International Ceramic Award

CHINA

www.blancdechineicaa.com/international-ceramic-art-award/apply/

Entry Deadline: 5 May 2019

Taiwan Ceramics Biennale 2020

http://public.ceramics.ntpc.gov.tw/2020/en-us/rule_2_1.htm

Applications open 1–31 May 2019

2019 Cheongju International Craft Competition

CHINA

www.okcj.org

Open Call for Aug 2019 to June 2020

Artist Residency Thailand

Several different types of residencies available

Chiang Mai THAILAND

http://artistresidencythailand.com



USA & AMERICAS

Entry Deadline: 2 June 2019

International Artist Residencies in Mexico and Peru

MEXICO

https://www.arquetopia.org/residencies-general-info

Entry Deadline: 15 June 2019

Vermont Studio Centre Artist in Residence

USA

https://vermontstudiocenter.org/fellowships

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.