SATURDAY 17 & SUNDAY 18 AUGUST, 10AM – 4PM

Australian Ceramics Open Studios (ACOS) is an annual, nationwide, weekend event that celebrates clay, community and creativity. Hosted by The Australian Ceramics Association, ceramics studios around Australia open their doors to offer insight, practical demonstrations and the chance to take home a handmade piece.

In 2019, we are publishing THE NATIONAL ACOS MAP 2019 – a full-colour, A2 poster, featuring a stunning Australian map illustrated by Alex Hotchin, including the names of all participating artists/studios (on the front) along with studio addresses and contact details (on the back). This is our first national map and we’re excited! We hope it will find a place on studio walls around the country. Thousands of maps will be distributed through our national ACOS network.

To participate you will:



Open your studio doors and invite your community in for a sneak peek (this is the minimum requirement to be involved)

Give a demo or offer hands-on experience for visitors (visitors just love this!)

Sell a pot or three (a great way to bring in some extra $$$ in winter)

Share a cuppa in the garden (a lovely way to enjoy the day)

Gather together some local potters and share a space (and the excitement) … just an option

Connect a group of studios by creating a studio trail (a very clever idea) … another option

To support you TACA will:

Create a logo which will be available for registered participants to use for publicity

Organise national and state promotion of the event

Send you lots of great advice for local promotion and studio preparation as the event draws closer

Post each participant a stack of ACOS 2019 national maps for local distribution and some TACA postcards to promote our Association

List every participating artist or group on a specially designed website, www.australianceramicscommunity.com.

Whether you have a newly established or well-known studio, if you are an inner-city group, a regional potter or in the suburbs, everyone is welcome to apply.



This will be TACA’s 7th national open studio event. In 2018, 116 studios opened their doors around the country – mostly individual potters in their studios, but also lots of groups and potters sharing studios with other potters.



DEADLINES & IMPORTANT STUFF!

EARLY BIRD DEADLINE

FRIDAY 17 MAY 2019, 11.59pm AEST

EARLY BIRD PARTICIPATION FEES

Single person in their own studio: $35

Several TACA members in one studio: $35 per TACA member ie. per person

Group Studio * with 10 and under people participating: $100

with 10 and under people participating: $100 Group Studio * with 11 and over people participating: $150

* Group Studio (ie. your incorporated group is a TACA member)

PARTICIPATION FEES (18 MAY – 17 JUNE)

Single person in their own studio: $45

Several TACA members in one studio: $45 per TACA member ie. per person

Group Studio * with 10 and under people participating: $110

with 10 and under people participating: $110 Group Studio * with 11 and over people participating: $160

* Group Studio (ie. your incorporated group is a TACA member)



ABSOLUTE DEADLINE TO BE ON THE NATIONAL MAP

MONDAY 17 JUNE 2019

NOTE: If you miss the 17 June deadline, your studio will NOT be included on the map.

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST REQUIREMENTS

Completed EOI forms are due by Friday 17 May (early bird) or Monday 17 June (final deadline).

You (and your group participants) must comply to the Conditions of Entry (below) prior to creating an ACOS Listing.

ACOS 2019 CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

Be available for the Australian Ceramics Open Studios (ACOS) event dates in the given year.

Must hold current membership/s of The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) at the time of the event. Find out more HERE if you are not a TACA member.

All participating artists (or incorporated groups) must have public liability insurance with a valid Certificate of Currency, detailing cover for the dates of the ACOS event.

The Certificate of Currency must note the TACA member’s name (single person or incorporated group) and must be supplied to TACA at least one month before the event.

Note: those who have TACA Group Liability Insurance are covered for this event.

Pay an applicable Participation Fee on (or just after) submission of an EOI form.

HERE< CLICKTO SUBMIT YOUR ACOS EXPRESSION OF INTEREST.



GO HERE TO SEE IMAGES OF PAST ACOS EVENTS.

