Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses: Series 1 – 2nd release

Learn from Australia’s leading creative artists in your own studio!

Our instructors give you in-depth lessons covering all their unique processes and they don’t hold back on any of their secrets! Filmed in the artist’s studios, you will be given rare insight into their techniques, from start to finish. Each masterclass is made up of three 15–50 minute lessons, each with downloadable instruction sheets and a project to work on at your own pace. There will also be a 90 minute live webinar session where you can ask the teachers questions and get answers straight away.

MARCH MASTERCLASS: 4–25 March 2019

Whimsical Handbuilt Creatures with Clairy Laurence

APRIL MASTERCLASS: 1–24 April 2019

Sophisticated Surfaces with Shannon Garson

MAY MASTERCLASS: 6–25 May 2019

Terra Sigillata Bonanza with Pru Morrison

JUNE MASTERCLASS: 3–29 June 2019

Handbuilding Large Forms with Avital Sheffer

DATES:

A masterclass will be released each month from March to June 2019. Each lesson will be released on a Monday for the week ahead, ie one per week for three consecutive Mondays. You can access each lesson after it is released, whenever you like. The webinar is scheduled for a 90-minute session during the 4th week of the masterclass. Look for the webinar date when you enrol.

PLEASE NOTE:

The benefit of the Masterclasses following a scheduled timetable (which includes the webinar) is to enable participants to connect with each other during the month of the online class.

This Masterclass schedule running from March to June is the second release of Series 1 (run for the first time in 2018). After this second release is complete in early July 2019, the masterclasses will be available at any time without the webinar option.



We are currently working on a brand new Series 2 of the Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses with a focus on South Australian artists,. This will be available in the second half of 2019. Keep an eye on our website and social media for more info.

We hope you are as excited as we are about Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses.

If you notice a glitch, please send us an email to mail@australianceramics.com.