PROJECT MANAGER: Call for Expressions of Interest

Project Manager , Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses 2019, Series 2

Project Dates: 21 January – 1 July 2019

Closing Date for EOI: Friday 11 January 2019, 5pm AEST

Project Outline: The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) is soon to commence development of Series 2, 2019 Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses. We are looking for a Project Manager (PM) to work with TACA and selected artists to deliver online content and support material within a 6-month time-frame. The artists for the 2019 Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses will reside in, or close to, Adelaide SA.

The Project Manager will be responsible for the co-ordination of the artists, locations, equipment, the videographer, and the film editor (videographer and film editor may be the same person). The PM will work with the artists and the videographer in the artists’ studios. The PM will also source the technical and visual information necessary for the project relating to each artist including, but not limited to, a biography, CV, materials lists, recipes, studio shots, work-in-progress shots, head shots, and promotional material. There would be regular consultation with TACA but the PM would have a degree of independence and be responsible for the delivery of appropriate, high quality content of the Masterclasses to TACA within its specific time frame and budget .

The PM may benefit from being based in South Australia, but this is not essential. A budget has been allowed for travel costs for the week of filming.

Essential Skills:

Experience in administration and project management.

Preferred Skills:

an understanding of the ceramic process.

Masterclass Structure:

The 2019 Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses, Series 2, will consist of 4 separate Masterclasses with 4 South Australian-based artists.

Each Masterclass consists of 3 lessons of approx. 30 mins (total 90 mins), as well as short introductory and farewell videos, and written support material for each of lesson. A webinar with each artist (duration 90 minutes) is included as part of each scheduled Masterclass. The PM will not be involved in the webinars.

The broad content/focus/direction of each Masterclass will be decided by TACA in discussion with the Project Manager and the artist.

To see an outline of Series 1, 2018 Masterclasses, please go HERE.

Responsibility:

The PM will be responsible to TACA’s Executive Officer.

Project Length:

The time-frame for the project is set by TACA. The project will be over a 6-month period – late January to 1 July 2019.

• Late January 2019: Liaise with TACA E.O. to confirm artists and project guidelines; assist TACA E.O. with confirmation of Masterclass titles, aims and descriptions.

• February 2019: Choose South Australian videographer, in consultation with TACA E.O.; work with the artists to plan filming, masterclass overviews and provision of content.

• March 2019: Management of filming with videographer for one week in South Australia; working with each artist to provide required content – masterclass outlines, photos, project sheets.

• April 2019: Manage/consult with videographer on editing of the Masterclass videos.

• May 2019: Provide completed videos and accompanying documents to TACA for upload to Ruzuku platform.

• June 2019: Provision of promotional material (photos, short videos and text) to TACA for social media, The JAC and website.

• 1 July 2019 – Masterclass Series 2 launch date.

Remuneration:

$4000 (incl. GST) + travel costs (TBC, depending on location of PM).

Selection of the PM:

A small panel including members of TACA Board, TACA Executive Officer and TACA Office staff.

Requirements for the Expression of Interest:

The Expression of Interest should take the form of a general statement covering the reasons for your interest in the project, your experience with project management and your knowledge of the ceramic process. This should be approx. 500 words in length and be accompanied by a CV of up to 2 pages detailing previous projects. As part of the selection process candidates may be asked to elaborate on their experience to TACA Board by email or in person.

Candidates are encouraged to contact Vicki Grima, TACA Executive Officer, with any queries or to discuss their expression of interest in advance of submission. A complete duty statement is available on request.

EOIs should be emailed to mail@australianceramics.com; subject: EOI PROJECT MANAGER MASTERCLASSES 2019

