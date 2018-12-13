TACA Board News December 2018

TACA Board met at Square One Studios on Sunday 2 December 2018.



The newly elected Board met for the last meeting of the year with a new mix of returning and fresh new Directors elected at the AGM.

Returning: Greg Crowe – ceramic artist and tutor; Sydney

Returning: Holly Macdonald – ceramic artist, currently on an artist residency in Paris; Melbourne

Returning: Lou McCallum – ceramic artist and CEO, South Coast, NSW

Returning: Cathy Franzi – ceramic artist and tutor, Canberra, ACT

New: Amanda Bromfield: just completed MFA at National Art School; Sydney

New: Avi Amesbury: ceramic artist and community arts administrator; South Coast, NSW

New: Kate Jones: ceramic artist and tutor; Melbourne

Executive Officer/ Secretary: Vicki Grima, ceramic artist and EO, TACA; Sydney

What a big year … and it continued with the final 2018 launch of The Journal of Australian Ceramics on Sunday 25 November at Perth Studio Potters, Cottesloe WA. In Director Greg Crowe’s words, “The fully booked event started with refreshments and welcome. Danica Wichtermann then presented an hour-long talk & demonstration on her work. There was then a short break for coffee, followed by an extensive talk by Vicki Grima on various aspects of TACA, social media and photography (with particular reference to the Journal). There were many questions and much discussion. Lunch was provided by PSP and its members. In the afternoon there was a panel discussion chaired by Vicki Grima. The panel included, Pia Chomley (shop manager, Fremantle Art Centre) and potters Jackie Masters, Warwick Palmateer and me. Each panel member was asked to give a brief outline of their work and background and then there was a wide-ranging session of questions and answers. There was also a session where various pottery groups in Perth were given an opportunity to outline what they are doing. To conclude there was a relaxing and informal opportunity to talk and discuss. The whole event was very successful and brilliantly hosted by Victoria Malone (President) and Perth Studio Potters.”

In Executive Officer, Vicki Grima’s words, “The two events we have held this year have been successful beyond my expectations. It appears the events bring together people and groups who don’t usually meet. It starts up new connections and conversations. It spreads the word about what TACA does.”

2019 JAC Launches

The 2018 trial was very successful. They meet our strategic plan to be national, to connect with TACA members around the country and to share information about TACA’s membership services and The JAC. Our aim is for the Editor and one TACA Board member to attend and we are finalising our locations for 2019, with the April launch in Hobart during the Triennale.

With the successful pilot program of Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses this year we will invest the surplus into a second series. We will employ a Project Manager and videographer to work with artists from a specific region as logistically this works best. High profile, prestigious artists will be invited.

We were very pleased to receive a number of expressions of interest for holding the Australian Ceramics Triennale 2022. A decision will be made in the first part of 2019.

The dates for Australian Ceramics Open Studios 2019 are confirmed as 17 & 18 August 2019 and a national ACOS MAP 2019 is planned.

TACA supported graduating students with TAFE & University awards at graduate openings nationally.

TACA Annual Membership Fees will increase on 1 January 2019. Membership (no insurance) is currently $120 and will increase $15 to $135. Membership with insurance $10M is currently $250 and will increase $20 to $270. Membership with insurance $20M is currently $270 and will increase $20 to $290. Student membership remains at $80. The main reason for the increase is increases in postage (Journal and other mail) and administrative costs to provide membership services. The Group Liability Insurance charge has remained the same since 2013 and the increase is due to rising operational costs.

The Strategic Planning Day for TACA Board will be held on Saturday 23 February 2019 at Lou McCallum’s place, using the services of a facilitator.

The next TACA Board Meeting is on 22 February 2019 at Lou McCallum’s place on the NSW South coast.

TACA Board enjoyed Xmas drinks with staff, contractors and contributors after the meeting.

Seasons Greetings to all our members and may you have a safe, relaxing and fruitful summer.

Dr Cathy Franzi

President

We welcomed these new TACA members from 6 November to 13 December 2018:

Daisy Cooper, Lauren Covey, Sally Edwards, Angela M Greening, Kelly DiscePati, Jess Lyons, Nicole Johnson, Pattie Beerens, Catherine Stainton, Eda Blank, Madeline Crosthwaite (King), Anne Kwasner, Alison Brown, Julie Ayton, Janet Hummerston, Claire Gorst, Marlene Flanagan, Nina Field, Perla Escalon, Drina Thomson, Myan Phamtran, Sandra Albin, Deanne Parker, Stephen Bird and Christiane Weissbach-Berger.



TACA BOARD 2018/2019

Avi Amesbury, NSW – South Coast; www.aviamesbury.com

Amanda Bromfield, NSW – North Coast & Sydney; http://amandabromfield.com

Greg Crowe, NSW & WA; www.australianceramicscommunity.com/listing/greg-crowe-2/

Cathy Franzi (President) ACT; www.cathyfranzi.com

Kate Jones, VIC; https://soca.com.au/about/

Holly Macdonald, NSW & VIC; www.holly-macdonald.com

Lou McCallum, NSW – Sydney & South Coast; http://lmcpotter.blogspot.com/

Secretary: Vicki Grima

Executive Officer: Vicki Grima

Auditor: Dennis Woollam

TACA’s next Annual General Meeting will be held in September/October 2019.

Like to contact TACA BOARD?

Send an email to mail@australianceramics.com; Subject: EMAIL TO TACA BOARD

The Australian Ceramics Association

PO Box 677 Alexandria NSW 1435

SQ1, 32 Bowden St, Alexandria NSW 2015

AUSTRALIA

T: 1300 720 124; 0419 250 282

F: 02 8072 1804

E: mail@australianceramics.com

www.australianceramics.com