The Ian Potter Cultural Trust: Applications now open!

Are you an emerging or early career ceramic artist with plans to complete an overseas residency, mentorship or other professional development opportunity? Then you might be eligible for a Cultural Trust grant.

The Ian Potter Cultural Trust offers grants of up to $10,000 to assist talented early career artists to gain experience, develop networks and learn skills from leaders in their field.

The Cultural Trust provides support for structured professional development and networking opportunities overseas such as:

• Residencies

• Mentorships

• Study tours which have a clear skills development focus

• Private lessons

• Internships

• Workshops

• Conferences and festivals

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, go HERE.



Applications close: 15 January 2019

Please note, the current funding round only applies to projects or travel after 3 May 2019.

Photo: Amy Kennedy, Untitled, 2014, artist-blend glaze material, h.12.5cm, w.41cm, d.35cm; Christopher Sanders Photography

Amy Kennedy received a Cultural Trust grant in 2011 to travel to the US and complete a 10-week artist residency at the Anderson Ranch Arts Centre, present at a ceramics conference and visit art museums, galleries and artists’ studios to complete research.

PROMOTION