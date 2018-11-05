Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: November 2018

Header image: Merran Esson, Tracks and Traces, 2018, various dimensions; photo: Keith Maxwell



Entry Deadline: 12 November 2018

Sculpture at Scenic World 2019

Outdoor exhibition 5 April – 5 May 2019

Katoomba NSW

www.sculptureatscenicworld.com.au

Entry Deadline: 16 November 2018

The Float Small Vessel Prize 2018

Artists are encouraged to submit their own interpretation of a vessel, be it functional or dysfunctional. The artist of the work shall remain ambiguous, known only by a number until the work is sold and the artists name revealed.

First Prize $1,000

East Gippsland VIC

www.float3909.com

Entry Deadline: 30 November 2018

2019 Muswellbrook A.I.R

$7,000 funding and exhibition opportunity

Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre

NSW

More info HERE.

Entry Deadline: 14 December 2018

Ramsey Art Prize 2019

Submissions invited from artists under 40 in any medium

Prize $100,000

SA

https://ramsay.artgallery.sa.gov.au

Entry Deadline: 14 December 2018

Woman’s Art Prize Tasmania 2019

$15,000 Acquisitive Prize, $3,000 People’s Choice Award,41,500 Emerging Artist Award

TASMANIA

www.womensartprizetas.com.au

Entry Deadline: 20 January 2019

NAVA NSW Artists Grant

$1,250 for projects taking place March, April, May, August 2019

NSW

https://visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/

Application Deadline: 5 February 2019

Career Development Grant

$5,000 – $25,000

Australia Council for the Arts

www.australiacouncil.gov.au/funding/

Calling all unrepresented artists

The Artbank Roadshow

http://artbank.gov.au/roadshow/



Entry Deadline: 1 July 2019

Ceramic Break Sculpture Park 2019

Acquisition Prize $12,000

Warialda NSW

www.cbreaksculpturepark.com.au/sculpture19.php



Open all year round

Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants

$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment

TASMANIA

www.arts.tas.gov.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE



Open Call

Skopelos Foundation for the Arts

A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.

Skopelos Island GREECE

Go HERE.

Entry Deadline: 27 November 2018

Mordant Family/Australia Council Affiliated Fellowship

2 months, $7,500 funding

Rome ITALY

Go HERE.

Entry Deadline: 27 November 2018

13th Art Laguna Prize

Venice ITALY

www.artelagunaprize.com

Entry Deadline: 6 January 2019

Sunday Morning@ekwc A.I.R 2020

THE NETHERLANDS

https://sundaymorning.ekwc.nl/en/apply-2/

Entry Deadline: 15 February 2019

c.r.e.t.a Rome Summer 2019 A.I.R 4 weeks

Rome ITALY

www.cretarome.com/residency-in-the-roman-countryside



ASIA

Open Call for Aug 2019 to June 2020

Artist Residency Thailand

Several different types of residencies available

Chiang Mai THAILAND

http://artistresidencythailand.com



USA & AMERICAS

Entry Deadline: 5 December 2018

2019 Texas Teapot Tournament

1st Prize $1,000 USD

Houston USA

www.cameohouston.org

