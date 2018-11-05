Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: November 2018

Header image: Merran Esson, Tracks and Traces, 2018, various dimensions; photo: Keith Maxwell
Entry Deadline: 12 November 2018
Sculpture at Scenic World 2019
Outdoor exhibition 5 April – 5 May 2019
Katoomba NSW
www.sculptureatscenicworld.com.au
Entry Deadline: 16 November 2018
The Float Small Vessel Prize 2018
Artists are encouraged to submit their own interpretation of a vessel, be it functional or dysfunctional. The artist of the work shall remain ambiguous, known only by a number until the work is sold and the artists name revealed.
First Prize $1,000
East Gippsland VIC
www.float3909.com
Entry Deadline: 30 November 2018
2019 Muswellbrook A.I.R
$7,000 funding and exhibition opportunity
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre
NSW
More info HERE.
Entry Deadline: 14 December 2018
Ramsey Art Prize 2019
Submissions invited from artists under 40 in any medium
Prize $100,000
SA
https://ramsay.artgallery.sa.gov.au
Entry Deadline: 14 December 2018
Woman’s Art Prize Tasmania 2019
$15,000 Acquisitive Prize, $3,000 People’s Choice Award,41,500 Emerging Artist Award
TASMANIA
www.womensartprizetas.com.au
Entry Deadline: 20 January 2019
NAVA NSW Artists Grant
$1,250 for projects taking place March, April, May, August 2019
NSW
https://visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/
Application Deadline: 5 February 2019
Career Development Grant
$5,000 – $25,000
Australia Council for the Arts
www.australiacouncil.gov.au/funding/
Calling all unrepresented artists
The Artbank Roadshow
http://artbank.gov.au/roadshow/
Entry Deadline: 1 July 2019
Ceramic Break Sculpture Park 2019
Acquisition Prize $12,000
Warialda NSW
www.cbreaksculpturepark.com.au/sculpture19.php
Open all year round
Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants
$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment
TASMANIA
www.arts.tas.gov.au
INTERNATIONAL
EUROPE
Open Call
Skopelos Foundation for the Arts
A.I.R. March through December; two weeks to two months.
Skopelos Island GREECE
Go HERE.
Entry Deadline: 27 November 2018
Mordant Family/Australia Council Affiliated Fellowship
2 months, $7,500 funding
Rome ITALY
Go HERE.
Entry Deadline: 27 November 2018
13th Art Laguna Prize
Venice ITALY
www.artelagunaprize.com
Entry Deadline: 6 January 2019
Sunday Morning@ekwc A.I.R 2020
THE NETHERLANDS
https://sundaymorning.ekwc.nl/en/apply-2/
Entry Deadline: 15 February 2019
c.r.e.t.a Rome Summer 2019 A.I.R 4 weeks
Rome ITALY
www.cretarome.com/residency-in-the-roman-countryside
ASIA
Open Call for Aug 2019 to June 2020
Artist Residency Thailand
Several different types of residencies available
Chiang Mai THAILAND
http://artistresidencythailand.com
USA & AMERICAS
Entry Deadline: 5 December 2018
2019 Texas Teapot Tournament
1st Prize $1,000 USD
Houston USA
www.cameohouston.org
Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.