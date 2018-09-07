CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST TO CO-ORDINATE THE 2022 AUSTRALIAN CERAMICS TRIENNALE

The Board of The Australian Ceramics Association urges ceramic artists and makers, ceramic organisations and ceramic communities to form a planning committee, possibly state- or region-based, to continue the important tradition of holding the national, not-for-profit Australian Ceramics Triennale.

Aims of the Australian Ceramics Triennale:

• to advance culture in the area of ceramics

• to foster a lively, engaged ceramics community throughout Australia

• to bring together ceramic artists, educators, theorists and collectors from around Australia and the world

• to interrogate the field of contemporary ceramic practice

• to advocate for excellence in ceramics education and training

• to provide opportunities for members of the Australian community to recognise, experience and value ceramics in their daily lives

Benefits to the planning group and state/region:

• a focus on the ceramic scene in that state

• empowerment of local ceramic makers and the ceramics community

• opportunities for local makers to present, exhibit and hold projects

Support offered by The Australian Ceramics Association to the planning committee:

• Australian Ceramics Triennale Ltd (a public company limited by guarantee) was formed in 2016. Incorporation was also completed in 2016. The ACT Ltd Board has 5 directors – 2 from TACA Board, TACA’s Executive Officer and 2 Directors from the Triennale planning committee. This board provides advice and mentorship to the planning committee.

• A website domain, www.australianceramicstriennale.com, is registered and maintained by TACA’s Executive Officer.

• Seed funding, administered by TACA, is provided is to kick start the planning committee. This seed funding originated from the NSW Triennale held in 2009.

• Documentation of planning and funding applications from previous Triennales will be made available, when possible.

Expectations and Requirements of the Australian Ceramics Triennale planning committee:

• A planning committee of 6 to 10 people manages the event.

• A venue/s for presentations, demonstrations and activities is organised.

• A program of speakers, events, demonstrations, exhibitions is organised.

• The event is held over 3 to 4 days.

• The registered website is used to promote the event.

• Applications are made to various bodies for further funding, if needed.

• A three-year plan is generated by the planning committee in the lead-up to the event.

• A team of volunteers is formed to be available for the event itself.

• Educational institutions and local and state ceramic organisations are engaged in the event.

To submit your Expression of Interest:

Email: mail@australianceramics.com; Subject: EOI Australian Ceramics Triennale 2022

Your submission should include:

• A list of people who are submitting this EOI – names and contact details

• Your ideas for a possible venue/s

• Your ideas for the event.

For more information, please email, mail@australianceramics.com; Subject: Request for information about the Australian Ceramics Triennale 2022

www.australianceramics.com