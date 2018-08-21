CALL FOR PROPOSALS: Australian Ceramics Student Scholarships Triennale 2019

The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) is offering a scholarship to 2 ceramics students to enable them their attendance at the Australian Ceramics Triennale in Hobart, Tasmania from 1–4 May 2019.

Valued at $1500 each, these two scholarships will assist the successful applicants to cover the costs of Triennale registration, travel and accommodation.

These funds have been made available by TACA using the remaining money from The Trudie Alfred Bequest, along with sales of jam made as a fundraiser for TACA by Ursula Burgoyne, a ceramic artist from NSW.

We are calling for proposals from students currently enrolled (2018) in an Australian university or TAFE.

The two successful applicants will be required to contribute 6 hours of their time to assist with MANIFEST, TACA’s exhibition in Hobart.

There will be a selection panel of two – Holly Macdonald, TACA Board Director, and Vicki Grima, TACA Executive Officer.

To apply, please complete TACA’s online form HERE.

The deadline for proposals is Friday 5 October at 5pm, AEST.

Conditions of Scholarship

1. Up to two scholarships will be awarded by TACA, in its sole discretion, on recommendations provided by a selection panel; and

2. The value of the scholarship is up to $1500 (dependent on student location); and

3. The applicant must be currently enrolled full or part-time, in Australia, in an accredited certificate, diploma or degree course of ceramics or fine arts/visual arts (specialising in ceramics); and

4. TACA’s decisions in regard to the scholarships are final. TACA will not enter correspondence relating to an application, once the decisions have been made; and

5. The scholarship payment is provided on the basis that it is used solely to enable attendance at the Australian Ceramics Triennale; and

6. TACA and The Selection Panel exclude all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of this scholarship, except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law; and

7. The scholarship recipient agrees to contribute 6 hours of their time to assist with MANIFEST, TACA’s exhibition in Hobart, between 29 April to 6 May 2019, as required by TACA.