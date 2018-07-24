Entries close Tuesday 9 October 2018



More info and to enter, go $4,800 in prizes!More info and to enter, go HERE.

See full details below.

Exhibition opening and award ceremony: Saturday 20 October at 2pm

Broadhurst Gallery, Hazelhurst Arts Centre, Cnr Kingsway and Talara Road, Gymea NSW

Continues until 30 October; daily 10am – 5pm.

Our distinguished judging panel will be Janet DeBoos (ACT), Merran Esson (NSW) and Shannon Garson (QLD).



The ‘unknown’ in the photo above is Janet Mansfield.



Formed in February 1962 by a group of 10 enthusiastic women who were passionate about potting, the Port Hacking Potters Group began to meet once a month to share ideas and information about ceramics. A constitution was written, an office bearer system of organisation was adopted and a highly successful, long-lasting society was born. The group grew, evolved and strengthened, leading to its inclusion as a division of the Cronulla School of Arts in 1968.

In 2018, 56 years later, the group is still passionate and continues to meet once a month at the Cronulla School of Arts. These premises are also used for storage of equipment such as kilns. The aims of the group include the sharing of ideas and generally discussing all things ceramic as well as to promote professional development by extending invitations to guest artists to talk about their work. Opportunities to exhibit are regularly extended to the group’s exhibiting members. From its inception, the group has held a national competition and exhibition of pottery works. Students also have a place in the competition.

Part of the proceeds from these events have been donated to a local charity. Currently we support Assistance Dogs Australia, for whom we also donate dog bowls made by members.

The 50th National Pottery Competition and Exhibition

AWARDS

Port Hacking Potters Award: $2000

Sponsored by Port Hacking Potters & Harwood Property Agents

Indigenous Award: $500

Sponsored by Caringbah Rotary Club

Golden Anniversary Award: $500

Sponsored by Cronulla School of Arts and Blackwattle Pottery Supplies

The Golden Anniversary Award will be awarded to a work inspired by one of our earliest past judges, Peter Rushforth, Ivan McMeekin or Peter Travis

Above: L to R: work by Peter Rushforth, Ivan McMeekin and Peter Travis

People’s Choice Award $200; announced at end of exhibition

Sponsored by Kerrie Lowe Gallery and Pottery Supplies Online

SECTIONS

1 Open Wheelthrown: $500

Sponsored by Keane Ceramics

2 Open Handformed and Sculpture: $500

Sponsored by Clayworks, Fired Art and Pottery Supplies Online

3 Student Wheelthrown: $300

Sponsored by Easy Bats and Fired Art

4 Student Handformed and Sculpture: $300

Sponsored by The Australian Ceramics Association, Northcote Pottery Supplies, Japan Crafts and Fired Art

TO ENTER THE COMPETITION

Go HERE for all the info and a link to the entry form..

SEND COMPLETED FORMS TO

Competition Committee, 65 Ridge Rd, Engadine NSW 2233

Enquiries, please call 0428 433 654 or 0407 229 151

E: pottersgroup@hotmail.com

Our thanks to our additional sponsors who are listed on our blog HERE.

Enquiries: 0428 433 654 or 0407 229 151

E: pottersgroup@hotmail.com

Follow us on FACEBOOK HERE.

Follow us on INSTAGRAM HERE.

The event will also include talks by Janet DeBoos and Merran Esson, a Masterclass by Shannon Garson and demonstrations by members of the Port Hacking Potters Group with additional pottery for sale over the weekend and the following Sunday.