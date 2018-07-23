Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: July 2018

Photo: Little Things Art Prize

Entry Deadline: 31 July 2018

Hornsby Art Prize

Major Prize $10,000

NSW

Go HERE.

Entry Deadline: 31 July 2018

Meroogal Womens Art Prize

1st Prize $7,000 + Bundanon Trust A.I.R

NSW

Go HERE.

Entry Deadline: 31 July 2018

Arts Tasmania Jeju A.I.R

This program supports Tasmanian artists to undertake a cultural exchange residency in Jeju Province in South Korea

www.arts.tas.gov.au

Deadline: 31 July and 28 February

Arts ACT Funding

From 1 June 2018, artists can apply for funding up to $5,000 any time of year. For funding up to $50,000, 2 rounds each year.

ACT

www.arts.act.gov.au

Applications open 1 August 2018 & close July 2019

2019 Sculpture Acquisition Prize

$12,000

Warialda NSW

www.cbreaksculpturepark.com.au

Application Deadline: 1 August 2018

World Craft Council Australia Award of Excellence

http://wccaustralia.org.au/award-of-excellence/

Entry Deadline: 3 August 2018

Artspace and Create NSW Visual Arts Emerging Fellowship

$30,000

NSW

Go HERE.

Entry Deadline: 6 August 2018

Fellowship open to South Australian Artist recognised as outstanding in their field

SA

www.arts.sa.gov.au

Entry Deadline: 9 August 2018

Little Things Art Prize

www.littlethingsartprize.com

Entry Deadline: 17 August 2018

Ceramics Arts Queensland 2018 Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence

Prize $2,000

QLD

Go HERE.

Teapots due 18 August 2018

The Sydney Teapot Show at Kerrie Lowe Gallery

Multiple Categories

NSW

E: info@kerrielowe.com

Entry Deadline: 19 August 2018

Visual Arts Fellowship Mid-Career

$20,000 for self directed professional development

www.visualarts.net.au

Entry Deadline: 27 August 2018

2018 New England Teapot Show

Entry Form, E: nitadot7@yahoo.com.au

Entry Deadline: 1 September 2018

Carstairs Prize

$3,000 to develop and present new work

www.visualarts.net.au

Entry Deadline: 5 September 2018

Fishers Ghost Art Award

$20,000 across multiple categories

NSW

http://c-a-c.com.au/fishersghost/

Entry Deadline: 7 September 2018

Sculpture in the Garden Mudgee

Acquisitive Prizes $15,000 and $10,000

NSW

www.sculptureinthegarden.com.au

Deadline: 9 October 2018

50th National Pottery Competition and Exhibition

Port Hacking Potters Group, NSW

$4,700 in prizes; no international entries

Go HERE.

Entry Deadline: 9 October 2018

Blacktown City Art Prize

$30,000: Main Prize $15,000, Aboriginal Art Prize $2,000 + A.I.R, Local Art Prize $2,000 + A.I.R

NSW

www.blacktownarts.com.au

Entries open 1 August and close 31 October 2018

North Sydney Art Prize

Prize Pool: $47,500

Curatorial theme embraces innovation and encourages artists to consider the overarching principles of the Coal Loader Centre for Sustainability.

NSW

Go HERE.

Open all year round

Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants

$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment

TASMANIA

www.arts.tas.gov.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE



Entry Deadline: Fall 2018 – 1 August 2018, Spring 2019 – 1 October 2018

2018/19 International Residencies at Creta Rome

Self-funded A.I.R in the historical Centre of Rome for 4-5 weeks

ITALY

www.cretarome.com

www.cretarome.blogspot.com

Entry Deadline: 19 August 2018

Blue Project Foundation Barcelona A.I.R

SPAIN

www.blueprojectfoundation.org

Entry Deadline: 31 August 2018

Aesthetica Art Prize Exhibition

Celebration of excellence in art from across the world

UK

Prize 5,000 Pounds

http://www.aestheticamagazine.com

Entry Deadline: 21 September 2018

Open To Art Ceramic Competition 3rd Edition

2 prizes of $5,000 Euro, plus 7 additional prizes which include a range of Residencies around the world.

ITALY

www.officinesaffi.com



ASIA

Online application: 1–31 October 2018

The 10th Gyeonggi International Ceramics Biennale & Competition (GICB 2019)

2 Categories – Ceramics As Expression, Ceramics For Use

KOREA

www.ic.gicbkr



USA & AMERICAS

Entry Deadline: 5 December 2018

2019 Texas Teapot Tournament

1st Prize $1,000 USD

Houston USA

www.cameohouston.org

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.