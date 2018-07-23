Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: July 2018

Photo: Little Things Art Prize
Entry Deadline: 31 July 2018
Hornsby Art Prize
Major Prize $10,000
NSW
Go HERE.
Entry Deadline: 31 July 2018
Meroogal Womens Art Prize
1st Prize $7,000 + Bundanon Trust A.I.R
NSW
Go HERE.
Entry Deadline: 31 July 2018
Arts Tasmania Jeju A.I.R
This program supports Tasmanian artists to undertake a cultural exchange residency in Jeju Province in South Korea
www.arts.tas.gov.au
Deadline: 31 July and 28 February
Arts ACT Funding
From 1 June 2018, artists can apply for funding up to $5,000 any time of year. For funding up to $50,000, 2 rounds each year.
ACT
www.arts.act.gov.au
Applications open 1 August 2018 & close July 2019
2019 Sculpture Acquisition Prize
$12,000
Warialda NSW
www.cbreaksculpturepark.com.au
Application Deadline: 1 August 2018
World Craft Council Australia Award of Excellence
http://wccaustralia.org.au/award-of-excellence/
Entry Deadline: 3 August 2018
Artspace and Create NSW Visual Arts Emerging Fellowship
$30,000
NSW
Go HERE.
Entry Deadline: 6 August 2018
Fellowship open to South Australian Artist recognised as outstanding in their field
SA
www.arts.sa.gov.au
Entry Deadline: 9 August 2018
Little Things Art Prize
www.littlethingsartprize.com
Entry Deadline: 17 August 2018
Ceramics Arts Queensland 2018 Siliceous Award for Ceramic Excellence
Prize $2,000
QLD
Go HERE.
Teapots due 18 August 2018
The Sydney Teapot Show at Kerrie Lowe Gallery
Multiple Categories
NSW
E: info@kerrielowe.com
Entry Deadline: 19 August 2018
Visual Arts Fellowship Mid-Career
$20,000 for self directed professional development
www.visualarts.net.au
Entry Deadline: 27 August 2018
2018 New England Teapot Show
Entry Form, E: nitadot7@yahoo.com.au
Entry Deadline: 1 September 2018
Carstairs Prize
$3,000 to develop and present new work
www.visualarts.net.au
Entry Deadline: 5 September 2018
Fishers Ghost Art Award
$20,000 across multiple categories
NSW
http://c-a-c.com.au/fishersghost/
Entry Deadline: 7 September 2018
Sculpture in the Garden Mudgee
Acquisitive Prizes $15,000 and $10,000
NSW
www.sculptureinthegarden.com.au
Deadline: 9 October 2018
50th National Pottery Competition and Exhibition
Port Hacking Potters Group, NSW
$4,700 in prizes; no international entries
Go HERE.
Entry Deadline: 9 October 2018
Blacktown City Art Prize
$30,000: Main Prize $15,000, Aboriginal Art Prize $2,000 + A.I.R, Local Art Prize $2,000 + A.I.R
NSW
www.blacktownarts.com.au
Entries open 1 August and close 31 October 2018
North Sydney Art Prize
Prize Pool: $47,500
Curatorial theme embraces innovation and encourages artists to consider the overarching principles of the Coal Loader Centre for Sustainability.
NSW
Go HERE.
Open all year round
Regional Arts Fund Tasmania Quick Response Grants
$1,500: application submitted on last Sunday of every month for assessment
TASMANIA
www.arts.tas.gov.au
INTERNATIONAL
EUROPE
Entry Deadline: Fall 2018 – 1 August 2018, Spring 2019 – 1 October 2018
2018/19 International Residencies at Creta Rome
Self-funded A.I.R in the historical Centre of Rome for 4-5 weeks
ITALY
www.cretarome.com
www.cretarome.blogspot.com
Entry Deadline: 19 August 2018
Blue Project Foundation Barcelona A.I.R
SPAIN
www.blueprojectfoundation.org
Entry Deadline: 31 August 2018
Aesthetica Art Prize Exhibition
Celebration of excellence in art from across the world
UK
Prize 5,000 Pounds
http://www.aestheticamagazine.com
Entry Deadline: 21 September 2018
Open To Art Ceramic Competition 3rd Edition
2 prizes of $5,000 Euro, plus 7 additional prizes which include a range of Residencies around the world.
ITALY
www.officinesaffi.com
ASIA
Online application: 1–31 October 2018
The 10th Gyeonggi International Ceramics Biennale & Competition (GICB 2019)
2 Categories – Ceramics As Expression, Ceramics For Use
KOREA
www.ic.gicbkr
USA & AMERICAS
Entry Deadline: 5 December 2018
2019 Texas Teapot Tournament
1st Prize $1,000 USD
Houston USA
www.cameohouston.org
Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.