Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses!

Learn from Australia’s leading creative artists in your own studio!

Our instructors give you in-depth lessons covering all their unique processes and they don’t hold back on any of their secrets! Filmed in the artist’s studios, you will be given rare insight into their techniques, from start to finish. Each masterclass is made up of three 15–50 minute lessons, each with downloadable instruction sheets and a project to work on at your own pace. There will also be a two-hour live webinar session where you can ask the teachers questions and get answers straight away.

Registrations open Friday 8 June 2018 (see links below).

Classes commence early July 2018.

DATES:

Initially, we plan to release one masterclass per month, for four months. Each lesson will be released on a Monday for the week ahead, ie one per week for three consecutive Mondays. You can access each lesson after it is released, whenever you like. The webinar has been scheduled for a 2-hour session during the 4th week of the masterclass. Look for the webinar date when you enrol.

Click on the COURSE TITLE for more information.

JULY MASTERCLASS: 2–25 July 2018

Whimsical Handbuilt Creatures with Clairy Laurence

AUGUST MASTERCLASS: 6–29 August 2018

Sophisticated Surfaces with Shannon Garson

SEPTEMBER MASTERCLASS: 3–29 September 2018

Handbuilding Huge Forms with Avital Sheffer

OCTOBER MASTERCLASS: 1–27 October 2018

Terra Sigillata Bonanza with Pru Morrison



PLEASE NOTE:

The benefit of the Masterclasses following a scheduled timetable (which includes the webinar) is to enable participants to connect with each other during the month of the online class.

TACA’s plan is to run this 4-course Masterclass program again in the first half of 2019. We are considering making the masterclasses available at any time, without the webinar option, but this decision will be made at the end of 2018, after this first round of scheduled workshops.

We hope you are as excited as we are with our first release of Australian Ceramics Online Masterclasses.

Please remember, this is our inaugural release and we still have our learner-wheels on. If you notice a glitch please send us an email to mail@australianceramics.com.