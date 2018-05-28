MANIFEST artists announced …

Curator Damon Moon has chosen the artists for The Australian Ceramics Association Members Exhibition, MANIFEST, to be held in early May 2019 at Princes Wharf 1 (PW1), Hobart, Tasmania, as a featured exhibition at the Australian Ceramics Triennale Tasmania 2019.

Damon Moon said, “More than 140 proposals were received from around the country which is a testament to the current strength of contemporary Australian ceramics. Selecting work from such a strong and diverse field has been very difficult, as has the need to balance participation from a variety of regions and include both emerging and established practitioners.”

“My aim, as stated in the call for expressions of interest, is to present a wide range of work and to examine different aspects of the art, craft and design of contemporary Australian ceramics. Curating such a stylistically and conceptually diverse body of work will present special challenges and offer great rewards and I look forward to helping craft an exhibition that showcases diversity and creates a space for dialogue.”

The MANIFEST artists are: Connie Augoustinos, Julie Bartholomew, Alison Milyika Carroll, Kris Coad, Greg Daly, Andrei Davidoff, Honor Freeman, Ebony Heidenreich, Neil Hoffmann, Nicolette Johnson, Annemieke Mulders, Tania Rollond, Serena Rosevear, Susan Simonini, Zoe Slee, Jimmy Kenny Thaiday, Dawn Vachon, Steve Williams, Alana Wilson and NOT.

Congratulations to the artists … and stay tuned!

TACA BOARD 2017/2018

Cathy Franzi (PRESIDENT); www.cathyfranzi.com

Greg Crowe

Shannon Garson; http://shannongarsonporcelain.com.au

David Helmers; www.instagram.com/david_helmers

Holly Macdonald; www.instagram.com/h_ollymacdonald

Lou McCallum; www.facebook.com/Made.Local.Studio

Stefania Riccardi: www.saxarubraceramics.com



Secretary: Vicki Grima; www.vickigrima.com.au

Like to contact TACA BOARD?

Send an email to mail@australianceramics.com; Subject: EMAIL TO TACA BOARD

The Australian Ceramics Association

PO Box 677 Alexandria NSW 1435

SQ1, 32 Bowden St, Alexandria NSW 2015

AUSTRALIA

T: 1300 720 124; 0419 250 282

F: 02 8072 1804

E: mail@australianceramics.com

www.australianceramics.com