TACA Board News April 2018

TACA Board met at TACA office on Tuesday 27 March 2018

When you received your April issue of The Journal of Australian Ceramics last week did you notice the new paper envelope? And did you enjoy seeing all the ceramic terms on the back?! Perhaps you noticed some font and layout updates in the journal too, as assistant editor Bridie Moran and editor Vicki Grima completed their first edition together. We welcome feedback at any time. Send an email to mail@australianceramics.com.

TACA Office Open Day and launch of The JAC

On Sunday 8 April we held TACA Office Open Day in Square One Studios, Alexandria … a great day for the Sydney community and visiting members and friends. Well over 55 people attended over the day with the morning session on selling, pricing, exhibiting with Elisabeth Johnson (Kerrie Lowe Gallery) and Eloise Rankine (Elph Store) proving to be particularly popular. We ‘launched’ the April JAC at this event with a talk on photography by Greg Piper, who wrote a short article which appears on pages 46 & 47 of the new issue. We are excited about our plans which are well underway for mid-July launch at RMIT in Melbourne and the November launch at the Perth Studio Potters in WA.



Australian Tea Cultural Seminar

It’s terrific when organisations approach us for assistance with matters ceramic. This is the case with the Australian Tea Cultural Seminar where we gave advice and promoted their call for submissions for potters to make cups for an event later in the year.

Other activities

A decision was made by TACA Board not to run a TACA event at Sydney Craft Week in October 2018, even though The Good Cup event that TACA ran in 2017 was a great success. We are aware that many states have design and craft events and that as a national organisation we cannot do all of them. Our focus is on national events and so TACA will support members who are participating in local state and regional activities by sharing information to the broader community.

As part of our participation at national ceramics festivals, TACA will have a trade stand at Clay Gulgong next week (16–20 April). Come up to the Red Hill marquee where you will find me, Vicki Grima and Montessa Maack. Look out for board members David Helmers and Stefania Riccardi too.

TACA Exhibitions

The TACA exhibition sub-committee comprises me, Vicki Grima, Stefania Riccardi, Greg Crowe and Ian Hodgson and together we will work on future TACA members’ exhibitions. The first is MANIFEST to be held in the PW1 centre in Hobart during the 2019 Australian Ceramics Triennale. Remember that if you would like to be considered for inclusion in the show, the deadline for proposals close on 1 May. Look on the website for more information HERE. We are writing grants at the moment for assistance with managing this significant exhibition.

The other exhibition we are planning is with our long-time partner Manly Art Gallery & Museum in Sydney for 2020. We had our first meeting and are very excited at the theme (to be announced soon).

15th Australian Ceramics Triennale – Hobart 2019

The AC Triennale committee have announced a fantastic lineup of presenters. Go HERE to keep up-to-date with news as announcements are made.

The Australian Ceramics Triennale Ltd board comprises 5 directors – TACA board members, Lou McCallum and Shannon Garson, TACA Executive Officer Vicki Grima, Bronwyn Clarke (TAS) and Serena Rosevear (TAS).

TACA Board

Shannon Garson has expressed her decision to step down from TACA board at the AGM in September. She has made an enormous contribution to the organisation and I’m sure she’s looking forward to more time for her own practice! We therefore welcome any member who feels they can contribute skills and time to the success of TACA, to submit a nomination to join TACA Board at the Annual General Meeting in September 2018.

The next TACA Board meeting is on Thursday 24 May at 6.30pm at TACA office.

Dr Cathy Franzi

President

We welcomed these new TACA members from 6 February to 11 April 2018:

Bruce Kerr, Sachiko Mardon, Robert Cullen, Michelle Bodinnar, Elizabeth Usher, Sally Cooper, Sharon Richardson, Rosemary Cantwell, Jacqueline Garcia, Lisa Bolton, Erica Pearce, Angela Greening, Annarie Hildebrand, Asaf Miller, Linda Martello, Lush For Life, Lena Logan, Vladimir Uhlik, Chris Suttie, Robyn Seal, Amanda Lekias, Kerry Williams, Nicolette Johnson, Amanda Digby, Melissa Derum, Beryl Stevenson, Peter Dwyer, Tracie Bertram, Carys Martin, Michael Maroney, Patricia Martin, Andrea Ebsworth, Natalia Torres Negreira, Cherry Logar, Rebecca Gurney, Sally Flannery, Jemini Pankhania, Andrew Butler, Janet Graham, Liz Izquierdo, Ana Maria Lopez, Sue Lalor, Roshni Senapati and Natalie Rosin.



TACA Annual General Meeting will be held in September 2018.

