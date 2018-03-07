Ceramic Cup Competition … an opportunity for potters!

How an Australian ceramicist will help change a cup of tea …

Submissions close on 13 April 2018.

Tea and ceramics have partnered up for at least 7,000 years that we know of. Today is no different with a fabulous collaboration between The Australian Ceramics Association and the Australian Tea Cultural Seminar (AUSTCS)

The story of tea and ceramics is probably a bit like the chicken and the egg story … you know which came first!

Certainly, the development of fine porcelain during the Ming Dynasty in China had a profound effect on the drinking habits and tea culture of the Chinese. The frothy, murky powdered teas that had been so popular through earlier dynasties did nothing for the aesthetic effects of fine eggshell porcelain. A shift to the amber, copper and golden liquors of black tea infusions created far more appealing effects and created a cultural shift in not only Chinese tea culture, but the world.

In 2018, The Australian Ceramics Association and AUSTCS are working together to offer Australian potters an opportunity to be a part of a movement which is questioning Australian tea culture. Do we already have one? If not, how do we pull together all the elements to create one?

The Australian Tea Cultural Seminar is a once-a-year gathering of tea lovers from business, education, government, international bodies and tea enthusiasts. The two-day seminar starts with a ritual called Welcome by Tea. Delegates sit at tables of 8 or 10, including a volunteer brewer. The volunteer brewers will make tea for the others around their table and will serve and explain the tea during breaks between guest speakers. The volunteer brewers are asked to select a tea that reflects their personaliTEA, their culture or their business. It’s a chance to share!

The cup that is selected from the AUSTCS Cup Competition will be given to each of the delegates as a gift and will be used during our Welcome by Tea. The unique nature of the cup, and its gifting at the seminar, makes it a true collectors item for tea lovers attending the event.

Help us create an Australian tea culture using an expression of your craft. Your cup could be the signature of a new national tea movement!

Further details: https://www.austcs.org/cup-competition

Main image: Ceramics by Mike & Mandy @earthandbaker and Yesha Macdonald, @yeshamac; photo: Emma Leslie @pixelandhalide