TACA Board News February 2018

TACA Board met at TACA office on Tuesday 30 January 2018

YOUR BOARD & HOW IT MEETS

Welcome to a new year of ideas, support and activities from The Australian Ceramics Association. The Board met on 30 January to discuss many of these things for the year ahead. Before I outline them I would like to give you a glimpse into the logistics of bringing together our 8 Board members for our 3–4 hour meetings. Do you know that yes, we meet in Sydney, but that half the Board come from other cities and regions of Australia and usually one or two attend the meeting via Skype? This meeting was not unusual – I drove up from Canberra, Shannon flew down from Queensland, Holly Skyped from Melbourne and Lou from Guyana in South America (work trip), with David, Greg, Vicki and Stefania holding up Sydney representation.

SPONSORSHIP & EVENTS

As part of our objectives to support Australian ceramics we noted the number of annual awards and prizes we continue to support – about a dozen. Also we aim to have a presence at major national ceramic conferences and festivals. This year we will have a trade stand at 2018 Clay Gulgong, so please say hello as I would very much like to meet you, our members. Vicki and Montessa from the office will be there, along with me and Board members Stefania and David. Next year is the Australian Ceramics Triennale, and although not a TACA activity as such, it is very much supported by us. Members from TACA Board are on the Australian Ceramics Triennale Board, and TACA provides seed funding (which originated from the Australian Ceramics Triennale held in 2009 in Sydney), and advice.

WHAT’S COMING IN 2018?

Soon we will be launching our online Australian Ceramics Masterclasses. This will occur in early April, around the publication of our first 2018 issue of The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC). We will be trialing a new method of posting out the magazine, via a mailing house, and using recycled paper envelopes instead of plastic sleeves. We will celebrate our first launch of the magazine at TACA office, Sydney, on Sunday 8 April (from 10am to 4pm) as part of our TACA Open Office event. We have planned a program of talks, demonstrations and a preview of our online Masterclasses. These will be very exciting. Four online courses, taught by Australian experts in their field, will be open for registration. The July launch of the magazine will be in Melbourne – details to come. We congratulate and welcome our new Editorial Assistant Bridie Moran after a competitive selection process. In response to your comments in our JAC survey we will increase the budget for contributor’s fees for the next financial year to continue providing high quality, critical and reflective articles.

OTHER NEWS

The Board has considered liability insurance cover for volunteers at TACA events and has decided to take out Volunteer Workers insurance.

The next TACA Board meeting will be held at TACA office on Tuesday 27 March at 6.30pm.

Cathy Franzi

President

We welcomed these new TACA members from mid-December 2017 to 5 February 2018:

Frederika Bosgra, Jade Court-Gold, Felicity Law, Holly Mathews, Dennis Forshaw, Dimity Goldie, Marina Joly, Kristina Guderjahn, Lucy Baker, Parramatta Clay & Arts Inc, Janet Jeffs, Bernadette Meenach, Lynda Lehmann, Rachelle Mascini, Miya Valmadre-McCrae, Dominic Town, Benjamin Ho, Madeline McDade, Emma Motion, Gillian Hodes, Griselda Crombie, Laura Dortmans, Bev Plowman, Heidi Steller, Rochfort Gallery, Eddie Mavracic and Melinda MacGinley.



TACA BOARD 2017/2018

Cathy Franzi (PRESIDENT); www.cathyfranzi.com

Greg Crowe

Shannon Garson; http://shannongarsonporcelain.com.au

David Helmers; www.davidhelmers.net

Holly Macdonald; www.instagram.com/h_ollymacdonald

Lou McCallum; www.facebook.com/Made.Local.Studio

Stefania Riccardi: www.saxarubraceramics.com



Secretary: Vicki Grima; www.vickigrima.com.au

TACA Annual General Meeting will be held in September 2018.

