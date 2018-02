Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: February 2018

Wyndham Art Prize 2018

Major Prize $10,000; Peoples Choice $2,000; 2 Deakin Uni Bursaries $4,000 and $2,000

Werribee VIC

Entry Deadline: 9 February

www.wyndham.vic.gov.au

The Alice Prize 2018

Acquisitive National Contemporary Art Prize $40,000

Entry Deadline: 16 February

www.aliceprize.com

John Fries Award 2018

Prize $10,000 for early career artists

NSW

Entry Deadline: 19 February

www.johnfriesaward.com

Bakhap Award for Sculpture

For outdoor site at Bridestowe Lavender Estate

Scottsdale TAS

Entry Deadline: 1 March

www.jdas.org.au

The Hutchins Australian Contemporary Art Prize

1st Prize $20,000

Hobart TAS

Entry Deadline: 2 March

www.artprize.hutchins.tas.edu.au

Craft ACT 2019 Exhibition Call for Submissions

ACT

Entry Deadline: 4 March

www.craftact.submittable.com

2018 Indigenous Ceramic Award

$20,000 Prize

Shepparton Art Museum

VIC

Entry Deadline: 5 March

www.sheppartonmuseum.com.au

Mandorla Art Award 2018

Australia’s most significant thematic Christian art prize

WA

Entry Deadline: 12 March

www.mandorlaart.com

Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize

Open Prize $30,000; Emerging Artist $10,000; Peoples Choice $5,000; Scientists Choice $5,000

South Australian Museum SA

Entry Deadline: 16 March

www.waterhouse.samuseum.sa.gov.au

Bundanon Siteworks 2018

Call for Proposals – Theme: Micro

Siteworks is an annual spring event that brings together artists, scientists, scholars and community.

NSW

Entry Deadline: 29 March

www.bundanon.com.au

2018 Biennial North Queensland Ceramic Awards

QLD

Entry Deadline: 30 March

www.galleryservices.typoform.com

Fleurieu Biennale

Prize $25,000; Theme: A Sense of Place

SA

Entry Deadline: 30 March

www.artprize.com.au

Stanthorpe Art Prize

Open to national and international entries

Entry deadline: 4 April

Stanthorpe Art Prize Call for Entries

www.stanthorpeartprize.org.au

NSW Artist Grant

Entry Deadline: 21 April

www.visualarts.net.au

Call for Proposals MANIFEST

2019 Australian Ceramics Association Members Exhibition in Hobart

Entry Deadline: 1 May 2018

www.australianceramics.com

Fremantle Arts Centre A.I.R

11 studios, one residential apartment

Open Call

www.fac.org.au

BigCi A.I.R

Workspace and accommodation

Open Call

Bilpen, NSW

www.bigci.org

The Pickers Hut @ Glazier Bay

Studio and accomodation

Open Call

TAS

www.mattcalvert.com.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE



International Contest of Contemporary Art

Cash prizes + 2 residencies in Italy and Chile

Milan ITALY

Entry Deadline: 14 March

www.yicca.org

Open Call Argilla Italia 2018

International Ceramics Fair & Market

Faenza, ITALY

Entry Deadline: 16 March

www.argilla-italia.it

NG ART Creative Residency

Open Call for Sept – May each year

Provence FRANCE

www.ngart.com.au

Skopelos Foundation for the Arts A.I.R

GREECE

Open call 3 months prior to residency

www.skopartfoundation.org

The SIM Residency

International Residency in 2 locations

ICELAND

www.sim.is



ASIA

EOIs open now!

International Inter-local Workshop, 27 April – 6 May 2018

The 2018 Icheon Ceramics Festival Committee in South Korea are looking for ceramic artists who would be interested in sharing their expertise and culture at this event.

Contact: Doyoung Park

E: ceramics.icheon@cerawork.or.kr

Untitled Space Artist in Residence Program

Artists are encouraged to create a new body of work, engage in conversation with artists and researchers from China and around the world, exhibit work.

Open Call

Shanghai CHINA

www.theuntitled.cn



USA & AMERICAS

7th Annual Workhouse Clay International Exhibition 2017

USA

Open Call

www.workhousearts.org

Fusion Awards Program

Ontario, CANADA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677

CFILE – Call For Potters

USA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.