Position Vacant: Editorial Assistant

The Journal of Australian Ceramics

Applications close 5pm, Monday 18 December 2017.

OVERVIEW

The Editorial Assistant (EA) reports to the Editor.

The EA will support the Editor to administer and plan The Journal of Australian Ceramics.

The EA will need to prioritise deadlines so magazine copy is always accurate, original and relevant.

The EA needs be able to deliver exceptional and informative content to meet audience preferences.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with the Editor to research and plan new articles

Commission articles

Liaise with artists, authors and photographers to ensure deadlines are met and changes to content are approved

Write and edit articles

Proofread and check articles for accuracy

Choose supporting material – images and illustrations

Work closely with the Editor and graphic designer on layout of articles and pages

Follow current events and developments and suggest original ideas

Use social media to draw attention to articles

Provide administrative support to the Editor

REQUIREMENTS

Understanding of ceramics from an aesthetic and technical point of view

Relevant previous employment and/or employment experience

Excellent computer skills – word processing (Microsoft Office) and image processing

Understanding of deadlines and the ability to work to an inflexible deadline

High level writing skills and a good command of the English language

High level attention to detail

Ability to work in a team and with a management board

Ability to work unsupervised and to initiate ideas

Ability to prioritise and multi-task

Familiarity with social media platforms

Ability to work flexible hours over any 4 month cycle (per Journal publication). Weekly hours could range from 0 hours to 40 hours depending on the time in the cycle of production and publication.

Ability to work in Sydney

DESIRABLE SKILLS

Tertiary arts training, high level interest in contemporary Australian ceramics, specifically, and the arts in general

REMUNERATION

The position is offered on a contract basis; approx. $6000 per issue (3 issues per year); 4-month probation period; 12-month contract

APPLICATIONS

To apply, please send an email to mail@australianceramics.com, ATT: EDITORIAL ASSISTANT POSITION, outlining how you meet the requirements of this position, along with a 1-page CV/resume.

If you require further information about the position, please contact me by email, mail@australianceramics.com, giving your name and best contact details.

Regards,

Vicki Grima

Executive Officer, The Australian Ceramics Association

Editor, The Journal of Australian Ceramics

E: mail@australianceramics.com

T: 1300 720 124; 0419 250 282