The Australian Ceramics Association

Members Exhibition

Tasmania 2019

Curator: Damon Moon

CALL FOR PROPOSALS

MANIFEST:

adj: clearly revealed to the mind or the senses

v: to appear or make apparent

n: a list of contents of goods in transit – from Latin manifestare

‘to discover, disclose’ or manifestus ‘caught in the act’.

At a time when there is a great resurgence of interest in Australian ceramics, the diversity

of practice is stretching traditional interpretations of what it is to be a maker.

To paraphrase the great Mexican writer Octavio Paz, contemporary Australian ceramics

does indeed transgress ‘the cult of utility and the religion of art’ and it is in the breadth

and ambition of its cultural and aesthetic reach that ceramics is finding new audiences

and a new way forward.

The Australian Ceramics Association Members Exhibition in Hobart will present

an overview of practice that showcases diversity and creates a space for dialogue.

Makers working across all styles are invited to submit proposals for MANIFEST.

Proposals should include a one-page CV, an outline of intended work

(no more than 200 words) and six images of recent work.

Deadline for proposals: 1 May 2018

Artists notified: 1 July 2018

Work due: 1 April 2019

Exhibition dates: May 2019; TBC

Exhibition location: Hobart, Tasmania; TBC

Note: All exhibitors must be a member of The Australian Ceramics Association at the time of the exhibition.

Please post proposals to:

Damon Moon, Curator

The Australian Ceramics Association

PO Box 677, Alexandria NSW 1435

or

share via Dropbox (or similar host) with mail@australianceramics.com.

For more information, please call TACA office: 1300 720 124

or email, mail@australianceramics.com

www.australianceramics.com