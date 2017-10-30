TACA Board News October 2017

Above: Come join the Australian Ceramics Forum HERE.

THE GOOD CUP event, held as part of Sydney Craft Week at The Bakehouse Studio in Marrickville was a great success. Three makers – Sophie Moran from Victoria, and Chris James and Kati Watson from Sydney, demonstrated and spoke about the attributes of cup making and design with the 17 participants.

Vicki Grima visited Canberra and gave a workshop, “Mind Your Business” at the Canberra Potters Society (CPS), and also a talk at the CPS Supper Club. She visited Craft ACT and had a chat with the new CEO, Rachael Coghlan, and visited Strathnairn to watch a woodfiring. Vicki was asked to open Claypool’s new premises at Botany, a further asset to Sydney’s ceramics community.

Claire Atkins (JAC Editor of Content) appeared with Karl and Sylvia on the TV program ‘Today Show’ in a short 3-minute segment as part of a Tweed Valley promotion. Everyone wore TACA aprons and had lots of fun.

A new exhibition sub-committee has formed comprising Cathy Franzi, Greg Crowe, Stefania Riccardi and Vicki Grima. They will work on supporting the TACA exhibition at the 2019 Australian Ceramics Triennale in Hobart. Curator Damon Moon has proposed PW1 (Princes Wharf 1) as the venue and display furniture and funding are being investigated. EOIs open on 1 November 2017 with the deadline for submissions 1 May 2018, with artists notified on 1 July 2018. Manly Art Gallery & Museum has proposed an exhibition slot for TACA in 2020 and the Board has agreed.

From April 2018, The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) will be posted in a paper envelope via a mail house as it appears to offer a cost-effective alternative to ‘bagging the mag’. Although Bag the Mag Day has been a valuable connection with TACA members, the mail house will be trialed for the next 12 months. With a continuing aim of bringing TACA members together, we will launch The JAC around Australia; Sydney in April 2018 (if possible at TACA Office Open Day), Melbourne in mid-July and hopefully another state in late November. If this new system works, it will continue.

The Board discussed the recent survey results on the design and content of JAC (outlined in Vicki Grima’s report to the AGM). The suggestions and results were very interesting and valuable for us as we plan upcoming publications. The outcome is to retain the look of the magazine whilst allowing for its continued evolution and to include the demand for more technical information. The focus will continue to be on articles that are critical, that deeply engage readers, address education issues and community concerns.

Board director Stefania Riccardi has documented most of the ceramic objects held at the TACA office. Members’ help is sought to identify 4 final works and therefore images will be put on the Australian Ceramics Forum on Facebook.

A Project Proposal Form (PPF) for events, projects or activities, to be submitted for consideration by TACA Board, is now available and can be used by TACA Board directors, TACA and JAC staff, TACA members and others. Please contact TACA office (mail@australianceramics.com) to request a copy of the PPF if you have an idea you would like to propose.

TACA has written to Mansfield Ceramics to propose an activity during 2018 Clay Gulgong.

Board director Holly McDonald will research the advantages and costs to TACA of membership of the International Academy of Ceramics.

The new TACA Board is geographically diverse and, to support the participation of directors from outside of Sydney, funds have been allocated in the 2017/2018 budget to cover some travel costs.

TACA Board appointed Dennis Woollam as Auditor for 2017/2018 as this was missed at the AGM last month. In coming to this decision, TACA Board considered his decades-long service in the Auditor’s position.

The next Board meeting is at 3pm on Sunday 26 November 2017.

We welcomed these new TACA members from late August to late October 2017:



Catherine Field, Kim Gillespie, Erin Jago, Nicole Matthews, Roslyn Marsh, Bronwyn Russell, Jaymi Bond, Bea Bellingham, Katherine Marmaras, Ursula Kirby, Sandie Johnston, Rosemary Tucker, Alysse Bowd, Linda Schofield, Judy Greenfield, Rosalind Main, Colleena Gaynor, Karen Marais, Alison Sobel-Read, Csilla Csongvay, Kerry Stanton, Veronica Sumegi and James Shaw.

TACA BOARD 2017/2018

Cathy Franzi (PRESIDENT); www.cathyfranzi.com

Greg Crowe

Shannon Garson; http://shannongarsonporcelain.com.au

David Helmers; www.davidhelmers.net

Holly Macdonald; www.instagram.com/h_ollymacdonald

Lou McCallum; www.facebook.com/Made.Local.Studio

Stefania Riccardi: www.saxarubraceramics.com



Secretary: Vicki Grima; www.vickigrima.com.au

TACA Annual General Meeting will be held in September 2018.

Like to contact TACA BOARD?

Send an email to mail@australianceramics.com; Subject: EMAIL TO TACA BOARD

The Australian Ceramics Association

PO Box 677 Alexandria NSW 1435

SQ1, 32 Bowden St, Alexandria NSW 2015

AUSTRALIA

T: 1300 720 124; 0419 250 282

F: 02 8072 1804

E: mail@australianceramics.com

www.australianceramics.com