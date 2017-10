Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: October 2017

Sauerbier House Culture Exchange Artist in Residence Program

SA

Entry Deadline: 27 October 2017

Click HERE for info.

Montalto Sculpture Prize 2018

$30,000 Aquisitive Prize

VIC

Entry Deadline: 31 October 2017

https://montalto.com.au/sculpture-prize

Hill End Residency

NSW

Entry Deadline: 31 October 2017

www.hillendart.com.au

M16 Drawing Prize

Open to non-traditional works that extend the idea of what drawing may be.

ACT

Entry Deadline: 2 November 2017

www.m16artspace.com.au

Sculpture at Scenic World 2017

Prize pool $30,000

NSW

Entry Deadline: 20 November 2017

www.sculptureatscenicworld.com

Klytie Pate Award for Ceramics

National

$3000 prize & $1500 New Ceramic Artist Award

Entry deadline: 24 November 2017

http://artsmansfield.com.au



Contemporary Art Awards 2018

QLD

Entry Deadline: 28 November 2017

www.contemporaryartawards.com

Tom Bass Prize for Figurative Sculpture 2018

NSW

Entry Deadline: 30 November 2017

www.tombassprize.com

Port Lincoln Art Prize

SA

Entry Deadline: 1 December 2017

www.nautilusartcentre.com.au

Collie Art Prize

$50,000 Regional Australia’s Richest Art Prize

WA

Entry Deadline: 12 January 2018

www.collieartgallery.org.au

Mandorla Art Award 2018

Australia’s most significant thematic Christian art prize

WA

Entry Deadline: 12 March 2018

www.mandorlaart.com

2018 Biennial North Queensland Ceramic Awards

QLD

Entry Deadline: 30 March 2018

www.galleryservices.typoform.com

Stanthorpe Art Prize

Open to national and international entries

Entry deadline: 4 April 2018

Stanthorpe Art Prize Call for Entries

www.stanthorpeartprize.org.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE



IV International Ceramics Triennial UNICUM 2018

Slovenia

Entry Deadline:1 December 2017

www.unicum.si

Sunday Morning @ EKWC Residency 2019

Entry Deadline: 2 January 2018

www.sundaymorning.ekwc.nl

Open Call Argilla italia 2018

International Ceramics Fair &Market

Faenza, ITALY

Entry Deadline: 16 March 2018

www.argilla-italia.it



UK

LOEWE Craft Prize 2018

UK

Entry Deadline: 31 October 2017

www.craftprize.loewe.com



ASIA

Open Call Farm Studio International Artist Residency

INDIA

Entry Deadline: 31 December

www.farmingstudio.wordpress.com



USA & AMERICAS

7th Annual Workhouse Clay International Exhibition 2017

USA

Open Call

www.workhousearts.org

Fusion Awards Program

Ontario, CANADA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677

CFILE – Call For Potters

USA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.