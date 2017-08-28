TACA Board News August 2017

Above: Arcadia firing, Smoke on the Water, Cooroy, QLD

TACA BOARD REPORT

New TACA Board directors, Cathy Franzi (ACT) and Stefania Riccardi (NSW) were welcomed to their first TACA Board meeting on 3 August 2017.

The meeting began with a presentation by Claire Atkins, JAC Editor of Content. Claire put forward some ideas about the direction of the Journal in terms of the aesthetics and look of the magazine going into the future. A long discussion ensued and it was concluded the Board needed more information about the design brief, quotes from alternative sources and some investigation into the member’s needs before TACA would be able to commit to large scale design changes that involve a lot of money. This lead to Lou, Stefania, Claire and Vicki putting together a survey about the Journal that was to be sent out to TACA members and JAC subscribers later in August.

Shannon’s pilot project to film four e-courses so TACA can run online ceramics education is underway. The four artists chosen for this pilot are Clairy Laurence on hollow-formed figures, Pru Morrison on terra sigillata, Avital Sheffer on large handbuilt forms with moulded bases, and Shannon Garson on layering surface techniques on greenware for any surface. This range of courses was chosen for the diversity they offered, with the artists all different from one another. TACA Board spoke at a previous meeting about Shannon being one of the artists and it was decided that this is a good way to go on the pilot as it is economically prudent enabling Shannon to work through the project from both sides. This will be useful should TACA decide to make more e-courses in the future. Shannon has started work with the artists on the scripting of their courses and the filming will commence at the Gold Coast Potters in September 2017.

TACA Board overwhelming supported Damon Moon’s proposal to curate TACA’s members’ exhibition in Tasmania in 2019. To sum up:

• Broad and inclusive theme

• Valued diversity

• Valued contemporary practice

• Conceptual differences from previous exhibition

• Exciting and interesting

• Experienced curator

Vicki is working with Claire on the next issue of The JAC with the theme of function. After a recent discussion on the Australian Ceramics Forum about the plastic packaging, Vicki is also investigating a ‘greener’ way to package the Journal. She is hoping we might move over to a new method of mailing out in April 2018.

We have 145 studios registered for ACOS (Australian Ceramics Open Studios), with a mixture of single member studios, shared studios and groups taking part.

Montessa and Vicki travelled by car to Cooroy, QLD, to attend Smoke on the Water in late June (see image at top of report). It was a successful event with just over 200 delegates. TACA’s trade tables were well-located in the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre. Of most benefit were the conversations had with delegates, chatting about all things ceramic and the role TACA plays. They caught up with many TACA members from all over the country. Shannon and Claire came along. Sales made were $3000 ($2000 books and DVDs, $1000 memberships and subscriptions). Vicki gave the Pecha Kucha slide talk in which she addressed the diversity of Australian ceramics.

Treasurer, Sharyn Brown is pleased to report a profit of $29,581 for the financial year ending 30 June 2017. This was an exceptional result as we had forecasted a small loss of $2,086.

With the exception of interest received, all income items exceeded budget resulting in additional income of $15,736. Tightly controlled expenses achieved a saving of $4,769.



TACA’s 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING will be held at TACA office, Square One Studios, 32 Bowden St, Alexandria NSW 2015 on Sunday 10 September 2017 at 5pm.

All TACA members are invited to come along.

DINNER AFTER: Members are invited to stay on for dinner after the meeting, at a nearby location TBC, at member’s cost.

We welcomed these new TACA members from mid-June to late August 2017:



Jayne-Marie de Luca, Samantha Orsolic, Heather Humphreys, Tania Edwards, Tracy Murray, Ashlee Hopkins, Jane Jervis, Carly Housiaux, Mullumbimby Potters & Adult Learners Association Inc, Ceramic Arts Moreton Bay, Susan Brangwin, David Collins, Mary Ann Martin, Waverley-Woollahra Arts Centre Co-operative Ltd, Kirsten Hague, Monika Colic, Janis Heston, Isabella Edwards, Art Est Art School, Kylie Gusset, Madeleine Thornton-Smith, Christine Bouma, Ann Lee, Karyn Bradford, Pam Reed, Judy Hilbig, Elise Joseph, Caroline Wright, Emma Parker, Simone Linder-Patton, Denise Douglas, Melissa Gabelle, Jeany Lee, Mathew Constable, Mary Blackburn, Franzesca, Lesley Murray, Sebastian Conti, Zak Chalmers and Pamela Smith.

