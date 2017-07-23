Toggle SlidingBar Area
Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: July 2017

Darebin Art Prize
VIC
$10,000 prize
Entry Deadline: 27 July
www.bundoorahomestead.com

2017 Clunes Ceramic Award
VIC
Entry Deadline: 28 July
www.clunesceramicaward.com.au

Sculpture on Clyde
$20,000 Acquisitive Award/$5000 Non-Aquistive/$1000 Emerging Artist, People’s Choice
NSW
Entry Deadline: 28 July
http://sculptureonclyde.com.au

Wollombi Sculpture in the Vineyards
NSW
Entry Deadline: 31 July
www.sculptureinthevineyards.com.au

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe
NSW
Aquisitive award of $50,000 for permanent placement in WA/Three $10,000 subsidies/Western Australian Sculptor Scholarship and Rio Tinto Western Australian Emerging Sculptor Mentorship $10,000
Entry deadline: 6 August
http://sculpturebythesea.com

Regional Arts Fund Community Grant
NSW
Entry Deadline: 10 August
http://regionalartsnsw.com.au

Little Things Art Prize
NSW
Entry Deadline: 12 August
www.marnierossartist.com

Still: National Still Life Award
$20,000 Main Award/ $5,000 People’s Choice
NSW
Entry Deadline: 18 August
www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au

Proposals for Ceramic Revisions II exhibition at May Space
NSW
Entry Deadline: 25 August
www.mayspace.com.au

JamFactory Associate Training Program
SA
Application Deadline: 31 August
www.jamfactory.com.au

Western Sydney University Sculpture Award
NSW
Main prize $30,000 Acquisitive Award
Entry Deadline: 1 September
Click HERE for info.

Hornsby Art Prize
NSW
Main Prize $10,000
Entry Deadline: 10 September
www.hornsby.nsw.gov.au

Albert Park College Art Show
NSW
Entry Deadline: 11 September
www.albertparkcollege.vic.edu.au

Ian Potter Cultural Trust Grants
NSW
Entry Deadline: 12 September
www.ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au

Visual Arts Fellowship
NSW
Entry Deadline: 23 September
https://visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/

Australian Council Grant – Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups
$10,000 – $50,000
Entry Deadline: 3 October
www.australiacouncil.gov.au

Australian Council Grant – International Residencies
Entry Deadline: 3 October
Commencing after 1 Jan 2018
www.australiacouncil.gov.au

Sauerbier House Culture Exchange Artist in Residence Program
SA
Entry Deadline: 27 October
Click HERE for info.

Hill End Residency
NSW
Entry Deadline: 31 October
www.hillendart.com.au

Klytie Pate Award for Ceramics
National
$3000 prize & $1500 New Ceramic Artist Award
Entry deadline: 24 November 2017
http://artsmansfield.com.au/

INTERNATIONAL

USA & AMERICAS

7th Annual Workhouse Clay International Exhibition 2017
USA
Open Call
www.workhousearts.org

Fusion Awards Program
Ontario, CANADA
Entry Deadline: Ongoing
www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677

CFILE – Call For Potters
USA
Entry Deadline: Ongoing
https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.

