Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: July 2017

Darebin Art Prize

VIC

$10,000 prize

Entry Deadline: 27 July

www.bundoorahomestead.com

2017 Clunes Ceramic Award

VIC

Entry Deadline: 28 July

www.clunesceramicaward.com.au

Sculpture on Clyde

$20,000 Acquisitive Award/$5000 Non-Aquistive/$1000 Emerging Artist, People’s Choice

NSW

Entry Deadline: 28 July

http://sculptureonclyde.com.au

Wollombi Sculpture in the Vineyards

NSW

Entry Deadline: 31 July

www.sculptureinthevineyards.com.au

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe

NSW

Aquisitive award of $50,000 for permanent placement in WA/Three $10,000 subsidies/Western Australian Sculptor Scholarship and Rio Tinto Western Australian Emerging Sculptor Mentorship $10,000

Entry deadline: 6 August

http://sculpturebythesea.com

Regional Arts Fund Community Grant

NSW

Entry Deadline: 10 August

http://regionalartsnsw.com.au

Little Things Art Prize

NSW

Entry Deadline: 12 August

www.marnierossartist.com

Still: National Still Life Award

$20,000 Main Award/ $5,000 People’s Choice

NSW

Entry Deadline: 18 August

www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au

Proposals for Ceramic Revisions II exhibition at May Space

NSW

Entry Deadline: 25 August

www.mayspace.com.au

JamFactory Associate Training Program

SA

Application Deadline: 31 August

www.jamfactory.com.au



Western Sydney University Sculpture Award

NSW

Main prize $30,000 Acquisitive Award

Entry Deadline: 1 September

Click HERE for info.

Hornsby Art Prize

NSW

Main Prize $10,000

Entry Deadline: 10 September

www.hornsby.nsw.gov.au

Albert Park College Art Show

NSW

Entry Deadline: 11 September

www.albertparkcollege.vic.edu.au

Ian Potter Cultural Trust Grants

NSW

Entry Deadline: 12 September

www.ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au



Visual Arts Fellowship

NSW

Entry Deadline: 23 September

https://visualarts.net.au/nava-grants/



Australian Council Grant – Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups

$10,000 – $50,000

Entry Deadline: 3 October

www.australiacouncil.gov.au

Australian Council Grant – International Residencies

Entry Deadline: 3 October

Commencing after 1 Jan 2018

www.australiacouncil.gov.au

Sauerbier House Culture Exchange Artist in Residence Program

SA

Entry Deadline: 27 October

Click HERE for info.

Hill End Residency

NSW

Entry Deadline: 31 October

www.hillendart.com.au



Klytie Pate Award for Ceramics

National

$3000 prize & $1500 New Ceramic Artist Award

Entry deadline: 24 November 2017

http://artsmansfield.com.au/

INTERNATIONAL

USA & AMERICAS

7th Annual Workhouse Clay International Exhibition 2017

USA

Open Call

www.workhousearts.org

Fusion Awards Program

Ontario, CANADA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677

CFILE – Call For Potters

USA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.