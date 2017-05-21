CURATOR: Expressions of Interest

AUSTRALIAN CERAMICS TRIENNALE 2019



Curator: The Australian Ceramics Association Members’ Exhibition

Closing date for expressions of interest: 1 July 2017

Above: TACA’s Members’ Exhibition, BeLonging, held at the Australian Ceramics Triennale, Canberra, 2015

The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) invites expressions of interest from Australian-based curators to curate the TACA members’ exhibition to be held at the Australian Ceramics Triennale 2019 in Hobart, Tasmania.

The exhibition will be presented in a Hobart gallery (TBC) in May 2019.

The selected curator will work independently on a contract basis with TACA Board and TACA’s Executive Officer over a 20-month period September 2017 to May 2019.

A detailed schedule will be prepared with the selected curator, but in broad terms they will be required to present a detailed exhibition proposal by September 2017, finalise artists by 1 July 2018 and work with the artists and TACA to produce catalogue content by early February 2019. The curator will need to be present in Hobart for exhibition installation in late April/early May 2019, and be available to participate in related public programs.

The expression of interest should take the form of a general statement regarding the overall approach the curator would bring to developing this TACA Members’ Exhibition in May 2019. It should be approx. 500 words in length and be accompanied by a CV of up to 2 pages detailing previous projects. Whilst it should not include a detailed exhibition outline or list of artists, it may contain a handful of key artists that are indicative of the curator’s approach to the exhibition.

As part of the selection process candidates may be asked to elaborate on their ideas to the TACA Board, by email or in person.

Remuneration: total $4,500 (covering 60 hours work, travel and accommodation)

Candidates are encouraged to contact Vicki Grima, TACA Executive Officer with any queries or to discuss their expression of interest in advance of submission.

E: mail@australianceramics.com

T: 1300 720 124

EOIs should emailed to mail@australianceramics.com; subject: EOI TACA HOBART EXHIBITION 2019

The Australian Ceramics Association

