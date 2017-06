Ceramics Competitions around the Globe: May 2017

The Ian Potter Cultural Trust Grant Round

Up to $7,000 for professional development overseas

VIC

Entry Deadline: 23 May

www.ianpotterculturaltrust.org.au

Castaways Sculpture Award

$20,000 prize pool

WA

Entry Deadline: 2 June

www.rockingham.wa.gov.au

2017 Incinerator Art Awards

Prize Pool $14,000

VIC

Entry Deadline: 5 June

www.mvcc.vic.gov.au



Windmill Trust Scholarship For Regional NSW

Entry Deadline: 10 June

www.regionalartsnsw.com.au

Agendo Art Award for Young Emerging Artists

$10,000 Prize

VIC

Entry Deadline: 16 June

www.cgs.vic.edu.au

Bundanon Trust A.I.R 2017

NSW

Entry Deadline: 19 June

www.bundanon.com.au/residencies

Manningham Victorian Ceramic Art Award

Prize: $10,000

VIC

Entry Deadline: 26 June

www.manningham.vic.gov.au/manningham-victorian-ceramic-art-awards

Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize 2017

Prizes: total $40,000 ($35,000 professional art prize)

AUSTRALIA

Entry Deadline: 29 June

www.ravenswoodartprize.com.au/artprize

Brisbane Art Prize

QLD

Entry Deadline: 30 June

www.brisbaneartprize.com

2018 Anne and Gorden Samstag International Visual Art Scholarships

SA

Entry Deadline: 30 June

www.unisa.edu.au/samstag

The Churchie National Emerging Art Prize

$15,000 Prize

QLD

Entry Deadline: 3 July

www.churchieemergingart.com

The Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize

NSW

$20,000 acquisitive prize

Entry Deadline: 7 July

http://sculptureprize.woollahra.nsw.gov.au/2017

Yerang Station Sculpture Exhibition and Awards

$12,000 major prize

VIC

Entry Deadline: 7 July

www.yering.com

Darebin Art Prize

VIC

$10,000 prize

Entry Deadline: 27 July

www.bundoorahomestead.com

2017 Clunes Ceramic Award

VIC

Entry Deadline: 28 July

www.clunesceramicaward.com.au

JamFactory Associate Training Program

SA

Application Deadline: 31 August

www.jamfactory.com.au

Proposals for Ceramic Revisions II exhibition at May Space

NSW

Entry Deadline: 25 August

www.mayspace.com.au

INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE

International Triennial of Silicate Arts

HUNGARY

Theme: Balance

Entry Deadline: 30 May

www.kitsa.org

39th International Competition of Artistic Ceramic, Gualdo Tadino

ITALY

Theme: Water, Wonder of the Earth

Entry Deadline: 16 June

http://www.nueu-keramik.de/

USA & AMERICAS

7th Annual Workhouse Clay International Exhibition 2017

USA

Open Call

www.workhousearts.org

Fusion Awards Program

Ontario, CANADA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677

CFILE – Call For Potters

USA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.