Soda Firing Festival | China | 4–29 September 2017

Soda firers … here’s a special event, just for you, in China.

The 1st FuLe International Soda Firing Festival, from 4 to 30 September 2017 will be held at Fuping Pottery Art Village (FPAV), near Xi’an, about an hours drive from the home of the terracotta warriors.

Jack Doherty (Northern Ireland soda-firer; photo above) is the Director of the Festival. He will be joined by soda-firing experts Gail Nichols, Ruthanne Tudball and Julia Galloway.

The organiser is Fuping Pottery Art Village (FPAV) facilitated by the International Ceramic Magazine Editors Association.

The website has some problems at times, but here it is: www.sodafiringchina.com. Please see attached images for more the information brochure.

Participants are sought to attend workshops with the experts from 8–29 September.

For more information contact: sodafiringchina@163.com

