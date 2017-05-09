TACA Board News April 2017

A few words from Claire Atkins (Editor of Content, The JAC): It’s my first edition as editor, and I welcome your feedback. Vicki and I are also conscious of addressing feedback from our readers’ survey over the coming editions. It’s hard to please everyone, and some of that feedback is conflicting! Nevertheless we’re determined as ever to provide readers with a diverse range of articles that reflects our broad community and contemporary ceramics practice in Australia. The July FLAME issue is shaping up and will have a more technical focus.

Australian Ceramics Open Studios 2017

An A4 poster is being designed to distribute to ACOS participants. The posters, along with TACA postcards, will be mailed out to all ACOS participants in late July. TACA Board member Holly Macdonald is working with Susannah Larritt in Victoria to prepare online maps for each state and territory.

Smoke on the Water, the Australian Woodfire Ceramics Conference is coming up quickly from 28 June to 1 July 2017.

TACA is heading to Cooroy for this triennial event.

Go here for more info: https://smokeonthewater2017.com.au

Education Survey

TACA is to conduct a survey about hourly rates for teachers of ceramics. The aim is for TACA to put out a sheet of guidelines for Professional Practice. TACA Board member Greg Crowe has put together a draft survey. Vicki will use Survey Monkey to send the survey out to TACA members.

TACA Members’ Biennial Exhibition

TACA Board has decided to put out an Expression of Interest for a curator for our next exhibition to be held at the Australian Ceramics Triennale in Hobart, Tasmania in May 2019. The EOI is to be put our in the next few weeks.

Australian Ceramics Triennale 2019

Vicki Grima distributed many Australian Ceramics Triennale postcards at the Omnus Terra exhibition at NCECA, Portland Oregaon USA in late March. “Save the Date” postcards have been done for the event which will take place 1–4 May 2019. The theme is Holding Space / Making Place.

Websites

The Australian Ceramics Directory has been moved to www.australianceramicscommunity.com. Montessa is slowly working through entries to bring them all up-to-date or delete incomplete entries. The payment system for our online shop is to be changed over to STRIPE to resolve ongoing problems with our previous system.

OTHER BOARD DISCUSSIONS:

Workshops interstate: As much as TACA supports and encourages high quality workshops, it is not core business for TACA. We have struggled for many years to meet our members requests for workshops all around the country with top level potters at reasonable prices. We now realise that as much as we try to do this, we are up against many hurdles – workshop space around the country, being physically present, conflict of interest with others in the ceramics industry etc.

What TACA does well is connect our members with workshop opportunities on a national level. We can also facilitate contacts, for example with visiting overseas potters.

We welcomed these new TACA members from mid-March to early May 2017:

Peter Pine, Melanie Harper, Machiko Motoi, Rebecca Lindemann, Natasha Bonnice, Kim Martin, Donna Mijatovic, Todd Beatson, Tweed Unlimited Arts Pottery Group, Tina Thorburn, Nerida Bell, Carson McFarlane, Anna Culliton, Nicholas Pelekis, Yuro Cuchor, Edward Whitelock, Jennifer Everett, Jason Barnes, Sabrina Cleevely, Judith Rolevink, Amber Jade Green, Abigail Sparks, Jacqueline McBeath, Helen Dunkerley, Brett Niven, Kay Runcie, Wei Lee, Lia Klugman and Frances Guerin.

TACA BOARD 2016/2017

President: Shannon Garson; http://shannongarsonporcelain.com.au

Sharyn Brown

Greg Crowe

Holly Macdonald; https://www.instagram.com/h_ollymacdonald/

Lou McCallum; https://www.facebook.com/Made.Local.Studio/

Secretary: Vicki Grima; www.vickigrima.com.au

TACA Annual General Meeting will be held in September 2017.

Like to contact TACA BOARD?

Send an email to mail@australianceramics.com; Subject: EMAIL TO TACA BOARD

