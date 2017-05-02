Instagram & iPhone Photos

Some INSTAGRAM notes from TACA’S OFFICE OPEN DAY, 29 April 2017



by Vicki Grima

Think about your Instagram account name

Create account

Check out what others are posting and then decide how you want your feed to look – calm, colourful, busy, narrative, black & white …

Decide what you want your feed to be about – process, work, you, family, everything or one thing

Don’t get hung up on Likes … be true to what you’re good at

Use natural light if possible – early morning, late afternoon, overcast days, no full sun!

Frame the picture … try the grid feature on your iPhone

Choose a point of interest and focus

Tell a story – think about why you are posting and what you want to share

Check the background – get rid of distractions

Move around the object and shoot from different angles

Try different backgrounds – the road, a pathway, tables, floor, window sill

Get in close – try a lens attachment – wide angle, macro

Minimal editing – keep it natural

Try a photo editing app: eg. Snapseed

Look for photo apps for special effects eg. Layout, Colour Splash, Instagrid, Font Candy

Take many versions and pick the best – aim for quality, not quantity

Post less; aim for better quality

Think about the text that goes with the image

An Instagram hashtag is a word or phrase comprised of letters, numbers, and/or emoji preceded by the symbol #.

Hashtags allow people to search for a topic of interest eg. #pinchpots #sgraffito #porcelain

Think about hashtags – use as many hashtags as seem relevant to your photo.

“The hashtag is likely the most popular means of categorising content on social media. It makes your own content discoverable and allows you to find relevant content from other people and businesses. The hashtag also allows you to connect with and engage other social media users based on a common theme or interest.”

You can edit an Instagram post after you’ve posted it.

To EDIT, go to the photo, tap the three dots in the top right corner of your screen and select EDIT – add text, correct text, add tags, add hashtags

You can also add hashtags by tapping the speech bubble under the photo and typing the hashtags in as a comment.

Numbers and emojis are allowed in hashtags, but spaces and special characters, such as & or $, won’t work.

You can only tag your own posts, not posts of others

You can use up to 30 hashtags on a single post; more and your comment won’t show up

Use only hashtags that are relevant to your brand, industry, and target audience

Consider your feed … post in 3s to create a row in your feed … follow a theme

Only post your best … seriously

If your post is related to Australian ceramics, use #australianceramics.

Instagram feeds to check out:

@magnolia.mountain

@niharikahukku

@potsinaction

@cj_hendry

@sophiejanemoran

@kgceramics

@madeofaustralia

@gayaceramic

@adrianachristianson

@australianceramics