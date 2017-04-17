Like to open your studio as part of our national event?



Before we are overrun with spring fairs, we will warm our studios (for those down south), open the doors and welcome the locals in to see what we make. Whether you have a newly established or well-known studio, if you are an inner city group, a regional potter or in the suburbs, everyone is welcome to apply.

This will be TACA’s 5th national open studio event. In 2016, 145 studios opened their doors around the country – mostly individual potters in their studios, but also lots of groups and potters sharing studios with other potters. Gather together some local potters and share a space, or set up a local trail in your area. We will guide you by showing how others have done this in past years.

GO HERE TO SEE IMAGES OF PAST ACOS EVENTS

GO HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

EARLY BIRD EXPRESSION OF INTEREST DEADLINE

MONDAY 22 MAY 2017

PARTICIPATION FEES

Single Studio

Single person in studio: $35

Studio with several TACA members in one studio: $35 per TACA member ie per person

Group Studio (ie. the group is a TACA member)

Group Studio with 10 and under people participating: $100

Group Studio with 11 and over people participating: $150

AFTER 22 MAY 2017: $10 LATE FEE WILL BE CHARGED

FINAL DEADLINE: MONDAY 10 JULY 2017

PARTICIPATION FEES

Single Studio

Single person in studio: $45

Studio with several TACA members in one studio: $45 per TACA member ie per person

Group Studio (ie. the group is a TACA member)

Group Studio with 10 and under people participating: $110

Group Studio with 11 and over people participating: $160

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST REQUIREMENTS

Completed EOI forms are due by Monday 22 May 2017 (early bird price) or Monday 10 July 2017 (final deadline)

Please note the following requirements and be sure you can meet them before submitting your EOI:

* To participate, you (or your group) must be a member of The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA). Find out more HERE if you are not a member of TACA.

* All participating artists (or groups) must have public liability insurance with a valid Certificate of Currency, detailing cover for the dates of the ACOS event.

* The Certificate of Currency must note the TACA member’s name (single person or group) and must be supplied to TACA at least one month before the event.

* The Participation Fee must be paid at the time of the submission of the EOI form.

CLICK > HERE < TO SUBMIT YOUR ACOS EXPRESSION OF INTEREST.

TACA has created a logo (see post header) which will be available for registered participants to use for publicity. TACA will organise national and state promotion of the event, and send you lots of great advice for local promotion and studio preparation as the event draws closer. We will be posting each participant some printed ACOS fliers (with the logo and a space for your details) and TACA postcards. State maps will be available online.

Every participating artist or group will be listed on a specially designed website, www.australianceramicscommunity.com.

Thank you to Mark Rose and Maya Santosa @magnolia.mountain for allowing TACA to use an image of their work for the ACOS logo.

Thanks also to Anna-Marie Wallace, from Made OF Australia, who is featured in the image above. She opened her northern NSW studio in 2016.

Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

Regards,

Vicki Grima

Managing Editor, The Journal of Australian Ceramics

E.O., The Australian Ceramics Association

The Australian Ceramics Association

PO Box 677 Alexandria NSW 1435

Australia

T: 1300 720 124; 0419 250 282

E: mail@australianceramics.com

www.australianceramics.com