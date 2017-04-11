HOT STUFF! Ceramic Shots Photo Competition

Photo: Karen Millar, Degrees of Melt, 2016, porcelain, h.10cm, w.21.5cm; photo: Robert Frith, Acorn Photo, 2016; Flow, Gallery Central, WA, September 2016



Hold on to your thermocouples boys and girls, because things are hotting up!

This July we’re celebrating all things fiery at The Journal of Australian Ceramics, and we want to PUBLISH images of your HOT STUFF! in our Ceramic Shots Photo Competition.

Show us how you play with fire and the myriad of ways that heat and flame transform your ceramics to be published and win great prizes!

THE PRIZE: publication of your image (full page) in Issue 56/2 of The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) AND products to the value of $200 from our online shop OR membership of The Australian Ceramics Association to the value of $200. The choice will be yours.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

One entry per photographer.

The submitted photo must have been taken in the last 12 months.

A selection of the best images will be featured in Issue 56/2 of The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) to be published on 23 July 2017.

Image format: 300 dpi jpg file, minimum size 1MB, maximum size 4MB. PLEASE DO NOT email tiff files.

Portrait and landscape formats are acceptable, although portrait images (24.5cm x 17cm) suit JAC’s format the best.

All photos must be accompanied by the following information: photographers name, potters name, location and date of image.

By entering the competition, you give The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) license to publish the photograph in The JAC (print & digital) and on our website, www.australianceramics.com and TACA’s Facebook and Instagram page.

Deadline for images: Monday 29 May 2017

Email your photo submission to australianceramics@gmail.com with the subject heading CERAMIC SHOTS: HOT STUFF. The photo submission must be accompanied by the following information in the body of the email: photographer’s name, potter’s name, date of the photo, location, your postal address and phone number.

Regards,

Claire Atkins

Content Editor

The Journal of Australian Ceramics

PO Box 677 Alexandria NSW 1435

E: australianceramics@gmail.com

T: 1300 720 124

www.australianceramics.com