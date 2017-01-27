We are delighted to be entrusted with The Lachlan & Kerry Ely Collection of English and Australian Ceramics & Decorative Arts. Passionate collectors, Lachlan and Kerry have put together an impressive collection and anyone lucky enough to have visited their beautiful historic property in Yea can testify of the scale and beauty of the collection.
Their original focus had been Worcester first period but they soon moved towards 20th century English ceramics such as Doulton and Wedgwood, with particular interest in individual designers such as Keith Murray, John Skeaping, Charles Noke, Daisy Makeig-Jones and the Barlow sisters.
Lachlan’s interest in pottery soon moved to Australian post-war studio potters of which he became a great patron. Later his interest turned into potting himself, a full pottery studio with wheels and kiln resided in a studio at the rear of the property.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE COLLECTION
Lot 1
A Royal Doulton Chang ware, triple gourd-shaped vase, circa 1925
by Charles Noke and Harry Nixon
stamped Chang Royal Doulton, Noke, HN
h. 29cm
ESTIMATE: $2,000 – $3,000
Lot 17
A Royal Doulton Titanian vase, circa 1905
by Arthur Eaton
stamped Royal Doulton England Titanian, with original Doulton & Co. paper label
h.42cm
ESTIMATE: $3,000 – $5,000
Lot 68
A Wedgwood ‘Fairyland’ lustre fruitbowl, circa 1920
by Daisy Mekeig-Jones
stamped Wedgwood England
diam.28cm
ESTIMATE: $8,000 – $10,000
Lot 72
A William De Morgan gazelle plaque, late 19th century
marked C.P.
25cm diameter
ESTIMATE: $800 – $1,200
Lot 321
Edward (Ted) Secombe monumental crystalline vase, circa 2005
inscribed ES
97cm high
ESTIMATE: $1,000 – $2,000
VIEWING LOCATION
Mossgreen, 935 High Street, Armadale VIC 3143
VIEWING
Friday 10 February, 10am – 5pm
Saturday 11 February, 10am – 5pm
Sunday 12 February, 10am – 5pm
Monday 13 February, 10am – 12noon
AUCTION
Monday 13 February 2017 at 2pm
AUCTION LOCATION
Mossgreen, 926-930 High Street, Armadale VIC 3143
ENQUIRIES
harry.glenn@mossgreen.com.au
03 9508 8888 | 0425 790 735