We are delighted to be entrusted with The Lachlan & Kerry Ely Collection of English and Australian Ceramics & Decorative Arts. Passionate collectors, Lachlan and Kerry have put together an impressive collection and anyone lucky enough to have visited their beautiful historic property in Yea can testify of the scale and beauty of the collection.

Their original focus had been Worcester first period but they soon moved towards 20th century English ceramics such as Doulton and Wedgwood, with particular interest in individual designers such as Keith Murray, John Skeaping, Charles Noke, Daisy Makeig-Jones and the Barlow sisters.

Lachlan’s interest in pottery soon moved to Australian post-war studio potters of which he became a great patron. Later his interest turned into potting himself, a full pottery studio with wheels and kiln resided in a studio at the rear of the property.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE COLLECTION

Lot 1

A Royal Doulton Chang ware, triple gourd-shaped vase, circa 1925

by Charles Noke and Harry Nixon

stamped Chang Royal Doulton, Noke, HN

h. 29cm

ESTIMATE: $2,000 – $3,000

Lot 17

A Royal Doulton Titanian vase, circa 1905

by Arthur Eaton

stamped Royal Doulton England Titanian, with original Doulton & Co. paper label

h.42cm

ESTIMATE: $3,000 – $5,000

Lot 68

A Wedgwood ‘Fairyland’ lustre fruitbowl, circa 1920

by Daisy Mekeig-Jones

stamped Wedgwood England

diam.28cm

ESTIMATE: $8,000 – $10,000

Lot 72

A William De Morgan gazelle plaque, late 19th century

marked C.P.

25cm diameter

ESTIMATE: $800 – $1,200

Lot 321

Edward (Ted) Secombe monumental crystalline vase, circa 2005

inscribed ES

97cm high

ESTIMATE: $1,000 – $2,000

VIEWING LOCATION

Mossgreen, 935 High Street, Armadale VIC 3143

VIEWING

Friday 10 February, 10am – 5pm

Saturday 11 February, 10am – 5pm

Sunday 12 February, 10am – 5pm

Monday 13 February, 10am – 12noon

AUCTION

Monday 13 February 2017 at 2pm

AUCTION LOCATION

Mossgreen, 926-930 High Street, Armadale VIC 3143

ENQUIRIES

harry.glenn@mossgreen.com.au

03 9508 8888 | 0425 790 735