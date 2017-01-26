Manningham Art Gallery is pleased to announce details for the fifth Manningham Victorian Ceramic Art Award.

The biennial acquisitive award and exhibition has been a highlight of the Manningham Art Gallery program since it was established in 2009, having featured work by many of Victoria’s finest ceramic artists. Through the award, Council has acquired works by such artists as Dean Smith, Christopher Headley, Paul Wood, Vipoo Srivilasa, Petrus Spronk, Irianna Kanellopoulou and Prue Venables, to name a few.

The 2017 award will feature a Major Award of $10,000 and a further Merit Award Acquisitions prize pool of $4,000.

Entries will be accepted from February until Monday 26 June, 2017.

Full details available early February 2017 HERE.

This year’s award will be judged by Janet DeBoos.

Emeritus Fellow of the Australian National University School of Art, DeBoos began her ceramics career in Sydney in the early 1970s, practising as well as teaching at a several TAFE colleges over the decade.

As an artist, she has exhibited regularly since 1976, both in Australia and overseas and her work is represented in numerous public collections including the National Gallery of Australia, the Powerhouse Museum, the National Museum of China, Beijing, and the Musée Royal de Mariemont, Belgium. For almost twenty years, DeBoos ran the production pottery Brindabella Pottery with Michael Wignall, for much of that time also teaching at the School of Art, Canberra (now ANU School of Art). She is also the author of two books on glaze, co-author of the Handbook for Australian Potters (1983), and has conducted workshops and presented at conferences across the world. Having previously judged a number of ceramics competitions including the Gold Coast Ceramic Award, the 2016 Portage Ceramic Awards (New Zealand) and the South African National Ceramics Award, DeBoos brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the judging of this year’s Manningham Victorian Ceramic Art Award.

KEY DATES 2017:

Entries Open: early February

Entries Close: Monday 26 June

Finalists Notified and Announced: Friday 14 July

Finalists Exhibition Opening: Wednesday 16 August

Finalists Exhibition Closes: Saturday 23 September