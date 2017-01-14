Kingaroy Biannual $10,000 Sculpture Prize

QLD

Entry Deadline: 20 January 2017

www.kingaroyart.com.au/2017-sculpture-prize

NSW Artist Grant

Entry Deadline: 21 January 2017

www.visualarts.net.au



44th Muswellbrook Art Prize 2017: Ceramics – acquisitive prize $10,000

NSW

Entry deadline: 27 January 2017

More info HERE.

2017 Gippsland Sculpture Prize

VIC

Interior and Exterior Sculpture Awards.

Entry Deadline: 1 February 2017

www.arcyinnar.org.au

Australia Council Grant $5,000 – $25,000

Application Deadline: 7 February 2017

www.australiacouncil.gov.au

Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show Sculpture Exhibition

29 March – 2 April 2017

Entry Deadline: 17 February

www.sculpturevictoria.asn.au

Fortyfivedownstair’s Artist in Residence

4 months residency in Melbourne 4 April – 22 July

Application Deadline: 21 February

www.fortyfivedownstairs.com

Helpmann Fellowships 2017

SA

$20,000 available to final year students and graduates to undertake professional development.

Application Deadline: 24 February

www.helpmannacademy.com.au

Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards $50,000

Entry Deadline: 17 March

www.magnt.net.au

The Bayton Award 2017

QLD

For Central Queensland artists only – $5,000 prize, Singapore Residency plus solo exhibition at Rockhampton Art Gallery

Entry Deadline: 3 April

www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au



2017 Churchill Fellowship

Applications close Friday 28 April 2017, 5pm AEST

Fellowship Applications open Tuesday 28 February 2017

https://www.churchilltrust.com.au/



INTERNATIONAL

EUROPE

A.I.R. International Ceramics Studio

HUNGARY

Open Call

www.achsu.org

c.r.e.t.a. rome A.I.R. 2017

ITALY

Entry deadline 1 March 2017, plus review of applications at the beginning of each month

www.cretarome.com/residencies

International Ceramics Competition 2017

Carouge, SWITZERLAND

Theme: The Mirror. Prize $10,000 SF

Entry Deadline: 18 March

www.carouge.ch/concours-ceramique



USA & AMERICAS

New for 2017: The Mexican Ceramics Special Artist Residency

Puebla, Southern MEXICO

Application Deadline: 29 January

www.arquetopia.org

Ayatana Artists Research Program 2017

CANADA

Parliament of Owls, Birds and Ornithology for Artists

Swarm, Entomology and Insects for Artists

Deadlines: 15 January and 1 February

www.artayatana.com

Fusion Awards Program

Ontario, CANADA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677

CFILE – Call For Potters

USA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.