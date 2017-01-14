Kingaroy Biannual $10,000 Sculpture Prize
QLD
Entry Deadline: 20 January 2017
www.kingaroyart.com.au/2017-sculpture-prize
NSW Artist Grant
Entry Deadline: 21 January 2017
www.visualarts.net.au
44th Muswellbrook Art Prize 2017: Ceramics – acquisitive prize $10,000
NSW
Entry deadline: 27 January 2017
More info HERE.
2017 Gippsland Sculpture Prize
VIC
Interior and Exterior Sculpture Awards.
Entry Deadline: 1 February 2017
www.arcyinnar.org.au
Australia Council Grant $5,000 – $25,000
Application Deadline: 7 February 2017
www.australiacouncil.gov.au
Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show Sculpture Exhibition
29 March – 2 April 2017
Entry Deadline: 17 February
www.sculpturevictoria.asn.au
Fortyfivedownstair’s Artist in Residence
4 months residency in Melbourne 4 April – 22 July
Application Deadline: 21 February
www.fortyfivedownstairs.com
Helpmann Fellowships 2017
SA
$20,000 available to final year students and graduates to undertake professional development.
Application Deadline: 24 February
www.helpmannacademy.com.au
Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards $50,000
Entry Deadline: 17 March
www.magnt.net.au
The Bayton Award 2017
QLD
For Central Queensland artists only – $5,000 prize, Singapore Residency plus solo exhibition at Rockhampton Art Gallery
Entry Deadline: 3 April
www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au
2017 Churchill Fellowship
Applications close Friday 28 April 2017, 5pm AEST
Fellowship Applications open Tuesday 28 February 2017
https://www.churchilltrust.com.au/
INTERNATIONAL
EUROPE
A.I.R. International Ceramics Studio
HUNGARY
Open Call
www.achsu.org
c.r.e.t.a. rome A.I.R. 2017
ITALY
Entry deadline 1 March 2017, plus review of applications at the beginning of each month
www.cretarome.com/residencies
International Ceramics Competition 2017
Carouge, SWITZERLAND
Theme: The Mirror. Prize $10,000 SF
Entry Deadline: 18 March
www.carouge.ch/concours-ceramique
USA & AMERICAS
New for 2017: The Mexican Ceramics Special Artist Residency
Puebla, Southern MEXICO
Application Deadline: 29 January
www.arquetopia.org
Ayatana Artists Research Program 2017
CANADA
Parliament of Owls, Birds and Ornithology for Artists
Swarm, Entomology and Insects for Artists
Deadlines: 15 January and 1 February
www.artayatana.com
Fusion Awards Program
Ontario, CANADA
Entry Deadline: Ongoing
www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677
CFILE – Call For Potters
USA
Entry Deadline: Ongoing
https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/
Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.