President’s report by Shannon Garson

Over the New Year, in between sweltering to a puddle in the studio, I’ve been thinking about how TACA can best serve our members and where there are gaps in our service. In my dealings with galleries both government-funded and private I’m often asked to demonstrate, give workshops etc. Many of these invitations are couched in the language of the gallery ‘giving’ me publicity. I think this is a problem for our industry, particularly with government-funded galleries. If a gallery or anyone contacts an artist and asks them to come to the gallery and work as a professional, (I can’t believe I really have to say this) I think the artists should be remunerated as a professional. ‘Exposure’ and ‘publicity’ are not sufficient remuneration for a professional to come to a business and work in their professional capacity. I suggest that as an industry body we could write up a sheet about expectations of remuneration that we should distribute widely to our members and to galleries. I know that galleries will keep expecting artists to work for free, but at least if TACA, as an industry body, has a standard we can work towards changing this conversation into one about professionals getting paid rather than artists getting “publicity”.

Reaching out to industry organisations and bureaucracies – Australia Council

The latest grant I applied for (under my own name) was to take a group of 7 mid-career ceramicists to the next NCECA; it was knocked back. Apart from personal disappointment, I was surprised to see that the Australia Council feedback was that the project was over 90% in terms of viability but “around the middle of the pack” in terms of quality of the artists. As the artists represented in this project are some of Australia’s top ceramic artists I feel that we need better representation of our industry on the Australia Council. Regardless of my personal feelings about the decision, I’d like to initiate some communication between the Australia Council and TACA representing our industry. This might be a long term project but I think as an industry body TACA could work towards a more assertive representation of our members with federal and State Arts bureaucracies.

NCECA

While at NCECA Vicki and I will try and get as many JAC subscriptions as possible. We will also compile a list of artists who are keen to come to Australia so we can pass it on to the Australian Ceramics Triennale for their consideration.

Report by Vicki Grima, TACA Executive Officer & Managing Editor, The Journal of Australian Ceramics

As 2017 begins we welcome Claire Atkins as Editor of Content of The Journal of Australian Ceramics. Claire is the hands behind Pinky & Maurice, a ceramics studio located in the shire of Byron Bay, NSW. She graduated from the College of Fine Arts in Sydney 20 years ago, and since then has enjoyed a diverse career juggling her studio practice with ‘real jobs’ in the Arts in public relations and as a creative director on community and international cultural festivals.

Claire says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working as Content Editor on The JAC, and I want to thank the Board, the TACA community and Vicki Grima for supporting me and welcoming me to this new role. I came home from the ICMEA conference in China with Vicki in November 2016 completely inspired. We made wonderful contacts with editors, artists and writers who have each inspired ideas for articles, or are themselves writing articles for the Journal in 2017. The April Journal is looking great with fantastic Australian and international contributors confirmed for our April issue with its theme ‘BODY’. Our focus investigates this theme and how it relates to ceramics and ceramic artists literally and laterally, technically and poetically. We have excellent contributors for our regular articles too. The valuable feedback received from the recent survey report will also inform content throughout the year.”

Australian Ceramics Open Studios 2017

TACA Board has confirmed dates for ACOS 2017 – Saturday 19 & Sunday 20 August. Participation fees were confirmed to remain at 2016 rates, with fees raised going into updating the website, administration, Facebook and Instagram promotion, the provision of posters to all participants and the creation of online maps for all states and territories. A call for EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST will open early April 2017.

Thank you to Mark Rose and Maya Santoso @magnolia.mountain for allowing TACA to use a photo of one of their beautiful tumblers to create our new logo for 2017. See below.

Smoke on the Water, the Australian Woodfire Ceramics Conference is coming up quickly from 28 June to 1 July 2017.

It’s all happening in Cooroy on the Sunshine Coast QLD.

Activities on offer range from presentations to panel discussions, artist projects, demonstrations, Pecha Kucha talks, maker space, firings in the hills, exhibitions and networking opportunities. Pre-conference events will offer a hands-on, one-on-one experience with invited guest artists. The venues include the woodfire kilns in the Cooroy Belli Creek valley and the iconic Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre and precinct, and the small halls in charming Cooroy township. Next door is Noosa, famous for its natural landscape, arts, surf culture and is an international holiday destination.

Get busy here: https://smokeonthewater2017.com.au

Australian Ceramics Triennale 2019

Progress is good with Tasmanian potters gathering on Friday 13 January at Studio Zona. About 25 people attended. It was a positive community-building exercise and positive vibe. One commented it had taken 40 years for this to happen in Tasmania. They used the consultants brief to guide discussions – all positive. The theme, title and dates will be confirmed soon and budget planning has started.

Websites

The Australian Ceramics Directory (ACD) has now been moved to www.australianceramicscommunity.com. Open studios, artist listings, groups, workshops, classes, galleries and opportunities will all end up here … it’s a work in progress and will take a year or so to grow in breadth and depth. It will become the place to reference anything to do with Australian ceramics. By linking your website, blog, Instagram, Facebook page etc it can help to increase traffic to your site and therefore your online visibility. If you have no website at all this listing will give you an online presence.

Here’s Vicki’s directory listing as an example: www.australianceramicscommunity.com/listing/vicki-grima.

To create your listing on the ACD: please send your text (around 100–150 words – artist statement/bio), contact details (website, phone, email) and one image and we will create a page just for you. Images should measure approx. 600 pixels x 800 pixels and be 72dpi. If you are not sure, please send your image (it should be around 500 kb) and we will let you know if it’s not OK.

Please send text and images by email to [email protected].

OTHER BOARD DISCUSSIONS:

TACA Board covered the possibility of one, or a series of, online exhibition/s; creating a range of online ceramics workshops; and the possibilities of forming partnerships with interstate bodies to enable TACA to offer physical workshops outside NSW.

TACA BOARD 2016/2017

President: Shannon Garson; http://shannongarsonporcelain.com.au

Sharyn Brown

Greg Crowe

Holly Macdonald; https://www.instagram.com/h_ollymacdonald/

Lou McCallum; https://www.facebook.com/Made.Local.Studio/

Secretary: Vicki Grima; www.vickigrima.com.au

TACA Annual General Meeting will be held in September 2017.

Like to contact TACA BOARD?

Send an email to [email protected]; Subject: EMAIL TO TACA BOARD

We welcomed these new TACA members over the summer:



December 2016: Linda Clarke, Jocelyn Mitchell, Amy Coleman, Olga Poltavskaya, Larissa Warren, The Australian Design Centre, Narelle White, Diana Wazny, Benjamin Grayland and Victoria Pitel

January 2017: Sharyn Masson, Alma Studholme, Darling Downs Potters Club, Maxine Price, Gretel Corrie, Rhiannon Gill, Meike Davis, Sheila Lyne and Ian McColl

February 2017: Amanda McGahan, Gemma Simpson, Tania Quinlan, Lesley Hunt, Odette Ireland, Jennifer Tod, Sue Cant, Christiane Boulay, Agatha Pupaher, Sally Curry, Carol Rowe, Katherine Myers, Hayley West, Julie Law, Penny de Byl, Janice Laurent, Jane du Rand, Fiona Wallace, Anna Markey, Ingrid Stephens, Shaista Khan and Gilbert Van Kerckhoven