Swell Sculpture Festival

QLD

Entry Deadline: 15 March

www.swellsculpture.com.au

Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards $50,000

Entry Deadline: 17 March

www.magnt.net.au

Victorian Craft Awards 2017

VIC

Entry Deadline: 27 March

www.craft.org.au

Sculpture in the Valley 2017

Kangaroo Valley NSW

Entry Deadline: 27 March

www.artsinthevalley.net.au

Willoughby Visual Arts Biennale 2017

Applications for exhibitions and installations, theme: Kaleidoscope

NSW

Entry Deadline: 29 March

www.willoughby.nsw.gov.au/WVAB

2017 Artist in Residence Call Out – The City Of Greater Dandenong

VIC

Entry Deadline: 31 March

www.greaterdandenong.com/document/21601/artist-at-heritage-hill

Jindivick & Narkoojee Sculpture Show

VIC

Entry Deadline: 31 March

www.jindivick.org.au

Biennale of Australian Art

VIC

Selection Deadline: 1 April

www.boaa.net.au

The Big Ci Environmental Awards 2017

Winning artists receive 1 month free residency + $2,000

Entry Deadline: 1 April

www.bigci.wufoo.com

The Bayton Award 2017

QLD

For Central Queensland artists only – $5,000 prize, Singapore Residency plus solo exhibition at Rockhampton Art Gallery

Entry Deadline: 3 April

www.rockhamptonartgallery.com.au

Bay of Fires Art Prize $20,000

TAS

Entry Deadline: 3 April

www.bayoffiresartprize.com.au

Sculpture By The Sea, Bondi

NSW

Entry Deadline: 7 April

www.sculpturebythesea.com

Deakin University Contemporary Small Sculpture Award – $10,000 Acquisitive Award

VIC

Entry Deadline: 13 April

www.deakin.edu.au

NSW Artist Grant

Entry Deadline: 22 April

www.visualarts.net.au

2017 Churchill Fellowship

Entry Deadline: Friday 28 April 2017, 5pm AEST

https://www.churchilltrust.com.au

Manningham Victorian Ceramic Art Award $10,000

VIC

Entry Deadline: 26 June

www.manningham.vic.gov.au/manningham-victorian-ceramic-art-awards

2017 Clunes Ceramic Award

VIC

Entry Deadline: 28 July

www.clunesceramicaward.com.au

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA

Australia House Residency Program

JAPAN

Entry Deadline: 15 March

www.echigo-tsumari.jp





EUROPE

International Ceramics Competition 2017

Carouge, SWITZERLAND

Theme: The Mirror. Prize $10,000 SF

Entry Deadline: 18 March

www.carouge.ch/concours-ceramique

3rd International Residency Program at The Escuela De Arte Talavera, Spain

Ceramics & Photography. Project aims to promote ceramic art as well as establish a collection of artistic pieces and a photographic archive concerning the ceramic process.

SPAIN

Entry Deadline: 30 April

www.transartists.org

USA & AMERICAS

7th Annual Workhouse Clay International Exhibition 2017

USA

Open Call

www.workhousearts.org

Fusion Awards Program

Ontario, CANADA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677

CFILE – Call For Potters

USA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/

Thanks to Julie Pennington for compiling this list.