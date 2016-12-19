Photo: Marie Pendariès (Spain), La Dot, 2008, porcelain; see more about the artist HERE and HERE.

Our next Ceramic Shots Photo Competition has the theme of MY CERAMIC WEARS!



Do you wear your ceramics on your sleeve? Or on your head, shoulders, knees and toes? Be creative! Show us your CERAMIC WEARS to win great prizes!



The Prize: publication of your image (full page) in Issue 56/1 of The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) AND products to the value of $200 from our online shop OR membership of The Australian Ceramics Association to the value of $200. The choice will be yours.

Conditions of Entry:

• One entry per photographer.

• The submitted photo must have been taken in the last 12 months.

• A selection of the best images will be featured in Issue 56/1 of The Journal of Australian Ceramics (JAC) to be published on 1 April 2017.

• Image format: 300 dpi jpg file, minimum size 1MB, maximum size 4MB. PLEASE DO NOT email tiff files.

• Portrait and landscape formats are acceptable, although portrait images (24.5cm X 17cm) suit JAC’s format the best. All photos must be accompanied by the following information: photographers name, potters name, location and date of image.

• By entering the competition, you give The Australian Ceramics Association (TACA) license to publish the photograph in The JAC (print & digital) and on our website, www.australianceramics.com and TACA’s Facebook and Instagram page.

Deadline for images: Monday 20 February 2017

Email your photo submission to: [email protected] with the subject heading CERAMIC SHOTS: MY CERAMIC WEARS. The photo submission must be accompanied by the following information in the body of the email: photographer’s name, potter’s name, date of the photo, location, your postal address and phone number.

