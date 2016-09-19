Ceramic Shots Photo Competition: The Raw Materials of Making

International

Entry Deadline: 3 October 2016

Details HERE.

Blacktown City Art Prize

Blacktown, NSW

Entry Deadline: 11 October 2016

https://blacktownarts.com.au

Greenway Art Prize 2016

Leichhardt, NSW

Entry Deadline: 20 October 2016

www.greenwayartprize.com.au

Montalto Sculpture Prize

Red Hill South, VIC

Entry Deadline: 31 October 2016

https://montalto.com.au/sculpture/sculpture-prize/

North Sydney Art Prize

Waverton, NSW

Entry Deadline: 31 October 2016

www.northsydney.nsw.gov.au/Community_Services/Arts_Culture/North_Sydney_Art_Prize/North_Sydney_Art_Prize_2017

Klytie Pate Award for Ceramics

Mansfield, VIC

Entry Deadline: 4 November 2016

artsmansfield.com.au/forms

Sculpture at Scenic World

Katoomba, NSW

Entry Deadline: 28 November 2016

www.sculptureatscenicworld.com.au

Ramsay Art Prize

Adelaide, SA

Entry Deadline: 12 December 2016

http://ramsay.artgallery.sa.gov.au

INTERNATIONAL

ASIA

5th China Shanghai International Modern Pot Art Biennale

Shanghai, CHINA

Entry Deadline: 28 October 2016

www.gejun.com.cn/news/

Gyeonggi International Ceramic Biennale 2017 (GICB2017)

Entry form online in September 2016

Applications: 4 to 31 October 2016

http://ic.gicb.kr/eng/main/index.asp

Also details HERE.

11th International Ceramic Competition

Mino, JAPAN

Entry Deadline: 10 January 2017

www.icfmino.com/english/icc/compe.php

EUROPE

Contemporary Visions

London, UK

Entry Deadline: 17 October 2016

www.beerslondon.com/opencall/

Loewe Craft Prize

Madrid, SPAIN

Entry Deadline: 7 November 2016

http://loewecraftprize.com/pdf-terms-conditions/loewe_rules_ES.pdf

USA & AMERICAS

Fusion Awards Program

Ontario, CANADA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677

CFILE – Call For Potters

USA

Entry Deadline: Ongoing

https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/

Thanks to Andres Caycedo for compiling this list.