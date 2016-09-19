Ceramic Shots Photo Competition: The Raw Materials of Making
International
Entry Deadline: 3 October 2016
Details HERE.
Blacktown City Art Prize
Blacktown, NSW
Entry Deadline: 11 October 2016
https://blacktownarts.com.au
Greenway Art Prize 2016
Leichhardt, NSW
Entry Deadline: 20 October 2016
www.greenwayartprize.com.au
Montalto Sculpture Prize
Red Hill South, VIC
Entry Deadline: 31 October 2016
https://montalto.com.au/sculpture/sculpture-prize/
North Sydney Art Prize
Waverton, NSW
Entry Deadline: 31 October 2016
www.northsydney.nsw.gov.au/Community_Services/Arts_Culture/North_Sydney_Art_Prize/North_Sydney_Art_Prize_2017
Klytie Pate Award for Ceramics
Mansfield, VIC
Entry Deadline: 4 November 2016
artsmansfield.com.au/forms
Sculpture at Scenic World
Katoomba, NSW
Entry Deadline: 28 November 2016
www.sculptureatscenicworld.com.au
Ramsay Art Prize
Adelaide, SA
Entry Deadline: 12 December 2016
http://ramsay.artgallery.sa.gov.au
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA
5th China Shanghai International Modern Pot Art Biennale
Shanghai, CHINA
Entry Deadline: 28 October 2016
www.gejun.com.cn/news/
Gyeonggi International Ceramic Biennale 2017 (GICB2017)
Entry form online in September 2016
Applications: 4 to 31 October 2016
http://ic.gicb.kr/eng/main/index.asp
Also details HERE.
11th International Ceramic Competition
Mino, JAPAN
Entry Deadline: 10 January 2017
www.icfmino.com/english/icc/compe.php
EUROPE
Contemporary Visions
London, UK
Entry Deadline: 17 October 2016
www.beerslondon.com/opencall/
Loewe Craft Prize
Madrid, SPAIN
Entry Deadline: 7 November 2016
http://loewecraftprize.com/pdf-terms-conditions/loewe_rules_ES.pdf
USA & AMERICAS
Fusion Awards Program
Ontario, CANADA
Entry Deadline: Ongoing
www.clayandglass.on.ca/page-730677
CFILE – Call For Potters
USA
Entry Deadline: Ongoing
https://cfileonline.org/call-for-potters/
Thanks to Andres Caycedo for compiling this list.